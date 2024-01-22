Share A- A+ 100%

BlackRock has the ability to demand stronger terms when lending to Asia-Pacific sponsors, according to the firm’s head of APAC private credit.

Speaking at a media roundtable on Thursday, managing director Celia Yan said covenants and leverage are “much tighter” in the region than they are in Europe and the US.

“It’s a typical demand and supply type of pricing,” she said. “For the top-tier sponsors… who have the capacity to access banks, and then especially the commercial banks, they’re getting really preferred pricing. For the group of sponsors who will come to us, typically we will have very strong bargaining power.”

Yan said the firm’s bargaining power on covenants varies by market. “Nowadays, [with] Chinese sponsors, we have very strong bargaining power – we can structure very tight covenants. And then, for Australian sponsors, because competition is stronger… it may be lighter – but in relative terms, compared to US, Europe, it’s still tighter.”

The last time covenant-lite deals dominated was prior to the global financial crisis; in recent years, they have become considered the norm for larger deals. Reducing covenants can prove risky because they also provide the means to catch and address potential issues early on.

That said, private debt managers globally are getting tougher on covenants when lending to private equity sponsors, affiliate title Private Debt Investor reported last year. Speaking at the title’s Tokyo Forum in June 2023, Antonella Napolitano, global head of investor relations and capital formation at US mid-market firm Deerpath Capital Management, said power was “coming back to the lenders”. She added: “Leverage has come down about half of a turn; some protections have increased. Maybe the headroom with covenants have narrowed a bit, which is good news.”

Yan’s comments come as BlackRock shifts its focus in Asia-Pacific to performing credit in developed markets.

“Investors want to allocate into these regions because they can see the potential return premium from special situations from emerging market, but we see the huge opportunities that are ahead of us nowadays [in] performing credit,” she said.

“Of course, for any scalable private credit opportunity managers, you will need to have a more diversified strategy. Basically, you need to focus on performing, then start to add special situation, or the other way around, for the performing credit space.”

BlackRock’s increased appetite for developed markets performing credit was accompanied by the appointment of Stephen Allan, formerly of Nomura, to the newly created role of head of Australasian private credit in December. Though Australia is the leading developed market for Asia-Pacific private debt, Yan noted, the firm is also seeing “a lot more opportunities” in Singapore and Hong Kong.

“[In] developed markets, especially like the US and Europe… the fixed cost of the companies has been quite high… so average tenor is quite short. Most of the time, deals get exited in two to three years if they perform as planned, so we can have the luxury to really adjust across different geographics fairly quickly.”