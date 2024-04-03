Blackstone’s co-CIOs discuss what lies beyond its $1trn AUM

Shortly after reaching its long-time goal of $1trn in AUM, Blackstone ushered in Lionel Assant and Kenneth Caplan as co-CIOs. We sit down with the pair to discuss how the newly created role will aid the firm in its future growth.

To view this content, you need to sign in.

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.