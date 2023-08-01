Blue Owl set to return to market with sixth GP stakes fund

The listed GP stakes and direct lending giant amassed $12.9bn in December for its fifth vehicle, the biggest-ever fund for the strategy.

Blue Owl Capital expects to hit the fundraising trail for its newest GP stakes fund less than a year after it raised the largest-ever vehicle for the strategy.

“We are looking forward to launching conversations on our sixth vintage fund in our GP stakes strategy and continue to anticipate a first close in early 2024,” said co-president Michael Rees on a call accompanying Blue Owl’s second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday.

Rees also said that total invested commitments for Fund V, including agreements in principle, have reached approximately $11 billion, or roughly 85 percent of the fund. The firm has “a line of sight of approximately $2 billion of new opportunities”, he added.

Blue Owl’s GP Strategic Capital Platform, previously called Dyal Capital, held a final close on 30 December for Dyal Capital Partners V on $12.9 billion, exceeding its original target of $9 billion.

It is unclear how much the firm is targeting for its GP Stakes Fund VI.

Rees also reassured investors of his commitment to Blue Owl following media reports of growing tensions within the firm earlier this year, which resulted in a reorganisation in May. Marc Lipschultz, who had been co-president of the firm with Rees, was elevated to co-CEO alongside Doug Ostrover. Two other executives, Craig Packer and Marc Zahr, were added as co-presidents alongside Rees.

“I am 100 percent committed to Blue Owl’s long-term success and will continue leading the GP strategic capital business,” Rees said. “As a show of alignment for the long term, I have elected to receive 100 percent of my compensation for 2023, 2024 and 2025 in Blue Owl equity.”

The firm’s GP strategic capital unit reached $50.9 billion of AUM by the end of the second quarter, up 12 percent from Q2 2022. It has backed managers including CVC Capital Partners, HIG Capital and MBK Partners.

Blue Owl gathered $2.9 billion of inflows in Q2, of which $1.5 billion was raised via its credit business, $1.1 billion in real estate and $200 million in GP stakes. More than 60 percent of new capital in the quarter came from the private wealth channel, driven by products from diversified and technology lending strategies in credit and real estate, according to a statement.

Commenting on the fundraising environment, co-CEO Ostrover said the firm expects “institutional fundraising for 2023 will be more diversified between separate account mandates, new product launches and next vintages of smaller funds”.

Blue Owl had $149.6 billion in AUM across strategies as of end-June, up 26 percent from $119.1 billion in the previous period.