CalSTRS’ Ailman: Titan of PE asset allocation leaves enviable legacy

Christopher Ailman, one of the longest serving public CIOs in the US, has been instrumental in growing the pension’s private markets portfolio and continues to shine a light on sustainability and ESG.

Christopher Ailman leaves big shoes to fill when he steps down as chief investment officer from one of the US’s largest and most influential public pensions later this year.

The CIO of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System will leave the role on 30 June and will stay on as adviser to the replacement CIO until 31 December, according to a statement last week.

“It has been an honour to lead and guide this massive global investment trust fund for the teachers of California,” Ailman said. “CalSTRS is truly a world-class asset manager and we have a powerful track record of top performance at a low cost with an amazing diverse internal team.”

Ailman is one of the US’s longest-service CIOs, having been in the position for more than two decades, leading an investment staff of more than 200. Under his watch, CalSTRS’ private equity exposure has grown more than five-fold to 16 percent or $51.3 billion as of November. He also oversees an investment portfolio valued at $317.8 billion as of end-November, of which 45 percent is in private markets.

His nearly quarter century at the helm of CalSTRS was marked with significant change in financial markets, including the dot-com boom and bust, the economic effects of the 9/11 tragedy, the 2008 global financial crisis and the pandemic.

When Private Equity International spoke to Ailman in 2018, he said that his goal was to “deliver expected returns of 7 percent over a 30-year investment horizon to meet the retirement needs of more than 933,000 California educators and their beneficiaries”. He has certainly delivered on that: due in part to 2020–21’s record-breaking 27.2 percent return, CalSTRS remains in a position to be fully funded by 2046, according to its website.

He also discussed the challenges of pension management and concerns around succession planning at the big buyout shops, the tremendous amount of money chasing private companies, and how the disruptors in private equity – SoftBank Vision Fund at that time – will change how the industry operates. Watch our interview with him here.

The industry leader has been vocal about private equity being a “big alpha driver” for pension portfolios, despite the changing market climate.

Ailman has worked with peers over the years on smart ways to deal with private equity firms, creating value for the long-term and fulfilling their stewardship responsibilities. During his tenure, the pension’s private markets team pushed deeper into managing more assets internally.

The pension is known for its “collaborative model”, a portfolio-wide strategy that allows CalSTRS to play a more active role in its investments, be it through bespoke club deals, separately managed accounts, partnerships with other institutional investors or acquiring operating companies to act on their behalf. Led by Ailman, the CalSTRS investment team identified the collaborative model as a system-wide priority in 2017.

Ailman also led the charge on many hot-button issues including climate change and environmental, social and governance goals.

In March 2020, as the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic, CalSTRS, along with Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund and the UK’s USS Investment Management, published a joint statement of ESG intent warning sceptics that “continue to question the role of sustainability” that they are “quickly becoming the minority”.

The trio also noted that focusing solely on short-term returns without considering other stakeholders would be to ignore “potentially catastrophic systemic risks”. The letter was a significant development and signalled the investors’ clear intent that asset managers that focus on short-termism and financial returns and ignore sustainability risks are “not attractive partners”.

He set a goal to halve CalSTRS’ exposure to carbon emitters by 2030 and noted in conferences and interviews his stance on divestments versus active ownership and called the anti-ESG movement in the US “disheartening”.

In November last year, CalSTRS acquired a stake in Just Climate, the climate-as-an-asset-class firm established by Generation Investment Management. CalSTRS made the investment from its Sustainable Investment and Stewardship portfolio.

Ailman has devoted his entire career to public pension programmes. Before joining CalSTRS in 2000, Ailman was CIO of the Washington State Investment Board from 1996 to 2000 and was CIO of the Sacramento County Employees Retirement System from 1985 to 1996.

Post-CalSTRS, the investment veteran aims to serve on boards and advise asset managers and owners on the global energy transition and the path to net zero. He is also expected to teach and continue to present guest lectures at multiple universities.

