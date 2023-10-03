Share A- A+ 100%

Carlyle Group has wound down its Greater China-focused credit team in Hong Kong after scrapping plans to explore a joint venture in the region, Private Equity International understands.

Managing director Steve Poon, who specialised in special situations and distressed credit, left the firm on 30 September, according to filings with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. His departure coincided with that of Ming-Hau Lee, a managing director focused on China credit and special situations.

Lee joined in 2020 from Clearwater Capital Partners, where he founded the firm’s private credit platform in China and led more than $1.2 billion of investments, per a cached version of Carlyle’s website. Poon joined Carlyle in 2022 following a 10-year stint at Ping An, where he was most recently a managing director targeting high yields, special situations and mezzanine finance opportunities in China and Hong Kong, according to LinkedIn.

Director Shengchu Zhu and associate Huanyu Shi left Carlyle Credit on the same date, per the filings. A Carlyle spokesperson confirmed the departures.

“We remain committed to building out Carlyle’s global credit platform across the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and our global team continues to assess investment opportunities across Asia-Pacific for our investors,” the spokesperson said, noting that the firm’s Asia-Pacific business continues to be led from London by Taj Sidhu, a managing director who joined in 2018.

“The credit team that was focused on looking into a potential Greater China joint venture has since left to pursue other opportunities,” the spokesperson added.

Carlyle Credit has no one else registered with the SFC in Hong Kong. The firm’s website does not list any credit staff in its Beijing, Shanghai or Hong Kong offices.

Carlyle is understood to invest in Asia-Pacific via its global Credit Opportunities funds. The firm raised $4.6 billion for its 2020-vintage Credit Opportunities Fund II against a $3.5 billion target and is in market with Fund III, according to PEI data. It also raised $440 million against a $500 million target for Carlyle Asia Structured Credit Opportunities Fund I in 2016.

Global GPs and LPs have been rethinking their exposure to Chinese private markets amid rising geopolitical tensions with the West and regulatory uncertainty both at home and in China. Carlyle’s Asia chairman Xiang-Dong Yang told PEI in September 2022 that the firm sees a market pullback from China as an opportunity to capture private equity assets at more attractive valuations.

Speaking at affiliate title Private Debt Investor‘s Tokyo Forum in June, Edwin Wong, head of Asia at Ares Management, said China has gone from a growth story to a special situations story. “You’re not getting paid for that risk,” he said. That view was echoed by fellow panellist Susan Lee, head of Asia hedge fund and private credit investment due diligence at research firm Albourne Partners, who noted that the firm had not seen private debt investments in China since early last year.

In August, Reuters reported that five unnamed investment professionals in CPP Investments‘ Hong Kong office had been let go amid a slowdown in China dealmaking. Regulatory filings in Hong Kong show that Yang Fan, a managing director responsible for direct PE investments in Asia, left the institution on 20 September, PEI reported last month.

On the venture capital front, the likes of Sequoia Capital and GGV Capital have this year moved to isolate their China units from the rest of the business.