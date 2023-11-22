The public pension fund plans to commit between $350m-$450m to private equity funds in 2024.

Institution: Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association

Headquarters: Concord, US

AUM: $10.8 billion

Allocation to private equity: 12.1%

Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association in their November board meeting projected to commit between $350 million-$450 million to private equity funds in 2024.

Currently, the pension’s priority focus is North American buyout funds. It anticipates that one or two of its existing GPs will launch a new fund and is hoping to create two to three new GP relationships in 2024.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.