CCCERA makes re-up commitment to TPG fund

Institution: Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association
Headquarters: Concord, US
AUM: $10.8 billion
Allocation to private equity: 12.4%
Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association has approved an additional $25 million commitment to TPG Healthcare Partners II, a private equity fund that CCCERA previously committed $35 million to in July 2022, bringing the total commitment size up to $60 million.
