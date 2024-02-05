CCCERA makes re-up commitment to TPG fund

The US public pension fund approved an additional $25m.

Institution: Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association

Headquarters: Concord, US

AUM: $10.8 billion

Allocation to private equity: 12.4%

Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association has approved an additional $25 million commitment to TPG Healthcare Partners II, a private equity fund that CCCERA previously committed $35 million to in July 2022, bringing the total commitment size up to $60 million.

