CD&R said to be in talks with LPs about its next flagship fund
The global fundraising market saw its most muted first half since the covid-19 pandemic with $383.6bn raised in H1 2025, according to PEI data.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The global fundraising market saw its most muted first half since the covid-19 pandemic with $383.6bn raised in H1 2025, according to PEI data.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination