Constitution Capital raises $1.1bn

Fund names: Ironsides Partnership Fund VI, Ironsides Co-Investment Fund VI

Amount raised: $1.1 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor fund: Ironsides Partnership Fund V

Constitution Capital Partners has held a final close on $1.1 billion total for Ironsides Partnership Fund VI and Ironsides Co-Investment Fund VI.

Capital raised for the fund will invest as a fund of funds with a sector-agnostic approach in North America. Its predecessor fund, Ironsides Partnership Fund V, held a final close on $1 billion in April 2020.

