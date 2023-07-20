CVC confirms close on largest-ever buyout fund collecting €26bn

CVC Capital Partners has confirmed the close of private equity’s largest-ever buyout fund, a month after Private Equity International reported the buyout giant had secured at least €25 billion for the vehicle.

Europe’s third-biggest Europe-based private equity firm, according to the PEI 300, collected €26 billion for CVC Capital Partners IX, a statement said.

The fund launched in January this year, according to the statement. A document from New Jersey Division of Investment about the fund notes the fund’s “inception” was 2022.

In the statement, Rob Lucas, managing partner, said the firm was looking forward to “partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to build better businesses around the world”.

The Luxembourg-headquartered firm collected €22.3 billion for the vehicle’s predecessor, CVC Capital Partners VIII, in 2020 after around six months in market, according to the statement and PEI data. At that time, the fund was the second-largest private equity fund ever in US dollars on an annual average exchange rate, PEI reported.

CVC ranked 15th in this year’s PEI 300, raising $41.75 billion across the preceding five-year period.

The development comes as CVC plots to go public, with reports that either Amsterdam or London could play host to the firm’s initial public offering as early as this year.

Some of CVC’s listed peers have been managing expectations with their latest raises, with some executives of publicly listed firms indicating on recent earnings calls that they are not sure or do not expect their funds to reach targets in aggregate.

Blackstone, which previously held the record for the largest-ever private equity fund, said it had raised $16.6 billion for Blackstone Capital Partners IX as of 30 June. Its target is undisclosed.

– This report was updated regarding details of the fund’s launch date.