Deal-by-deal carry: GP sleight of hand?

A GP charging carried interest on a deal-by-deal basis may seem like a cheaper cost for investors if the headline figure is lower than that of carry charged on a fund. Private Equity International recently caught up with Ludovic Phalippou, professor of financial economics at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, to find out whether this is really the case.

What’s the difference between deal-by-deal, American and European-style carried interest?

Unfortunately, American carry is sometimes called a deal-by-deal carry but you still pay the carry on the performance of the entire fund. If the entire fund doesn’t do well, it will not pay carry. And if the fund has paid out carry on early deals and end up not doing well, you will be refunded (clawback).

It is called deal-by-deal because on an American carry structure, if you take your good investments first, you earn a carry for each of these investments. Each time you get out of a profitable deal, you get a carry.

A European-style carry is like the American one but you will not earn a carry until you have returned the whole committed capital first.

A pure deal-by-deal carry is when you get a carry for each deal separately, irrespective of your overall performance. Each deal is made is isolation of one another and you get a carry for each one in isolation.

Why do you argue that deal-by-deal carry can be more expensive for investors than fund model carry?

Imagine we do a deal-by-deal whereby I buy $1 million houses for you: I buy 10 houses; four do well and six do badly. On the four that do well, you will pay me a fraction of the profit I have generated, and you will not get a refund for the six that didn’t do well. Assuming your losses are the same as the gain on each of the 10 houses, with six of them you lose $10,000, and on four of them you make $10,000. Then I take 20 percent for each winning call: $40,000. Twenty percent of $40,000, ie $8,000 of carry due.

In an American or European waterfall, you would not have earned carry because the fund/portfolio lost money. In this example, you can see how expensive it is. The clients (LPs), overall, lost $20,000, but GP is charging $8,000.

The argument that on deal-by-deal, you save on fees comes from the headline fees. I have repeated it many times, I made it loud and clear in my textbook Private Equity Laid Bare, headline fees are pointless. Many people see deal-by-deal charged at, say, 1 percent and 10 percent carry and they think it is cheaper than 2-20.

In the example I just gave, even if I only have to pay 10 percent carry I would have been charged $4,000 of carry. With a 20 percent, even a 30 percent carried interest, but in a fund structure with European or American carry, LPs would have been charged zero, so, a lot less.

You have a headline that says 30 percent carry and say, oh, wow, it’s super expensive. But if it’s aggregated across a lot of the investments, it may be actually cheaper than if I charge you 10 percent on every single bet I make for you. People don’t quite appreciate that.

In the deal-by-deal model, a GP is not always necessarily using capital from the same set of LPs with each investment. So the model may be more expensive compared with a fund, but there’s no pool of LPs who are losing out, so to speak.

I’m not saying deal-by-deal is a bad investment idea because I don’t have data on the returns of deal-by-deal investments and hardly anyone does. So we don’t know. The important point is that people underappreciate how expensive it is, and what’s even more ironic than this is that they think it’s cheaper, while in fact it’s more expensive.

Why did you say that it depends on the types of the assets and the volatility?

Imagine this isn’t houses but young biotech firms: nine go bankrupt and one does extremely well. Now I lose $1 million in aggregate on the nine investments, and the 10th investment is worth $5 million. I’m not going to get carry on any of the nine that went bankrupt, but I’m getting carry on the one that does well. Given the volatility here, the 20 percent on the $4 million of profits I (the GP) receive nearly $1 million. So LPs in aggregate give me $1 million in carry, even though I lost $5 million overall. On aggregate, I lost $5 million, and I charge $1 million in carry for the privilege.

It’s the same intuition in the derivatives market. An option on a basket of assets is cheaper than a basket of options. The lower the volatility, the cheaper the option.

Deal-by-deal is extremely expensive, especially on volatile investments, unless all the investments end up doing well, but that’s usually quite extraordinary.

Isn’t there a case to be made that as compared to a fund structure where the GP would have guaranteed management fees each year, deal-by-deal model doesn’t have that. Isn’t the counterargument to all this the fact that the GP is more incentivised to work harder on each asset?

I don’t believe that the GP is very incentivised to work on each asset. It could even be the opposite. If you have a fund structure, you need all the assets to be doing well on aggregate. In my example, you just need one to do super well and you get all your money on that. But I don’t believe in incentives much in general anyway.

Ludovic Phalippou is professor of financial economics at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School. He specialises in private equity and asset management and is the author of Private Equity Laid Bare.