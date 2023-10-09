Democratisation of PE is a balancing act for transparency – BVCA Summit

Investors at the BVCA Summit weighed in on the pitfalls of disclosing GPs’ portfolio propositions as the asset class opens up to newer investors.

Investment firms that offer private equity access to individual investors need to be careful about sharing confidential GP information when attempting to boost transparency with their investor base, a panel has heard.

Speaking at the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association Summit on Thursday, Lorna Robertson, head of funds at Connection Capital, noted: “[There’s] a difference between transparency and confidentiality.

“There’s a difference between sharing information with clients and making sure they understand the sensitivity of it… When you’re dealing with individuals, that becomes very tricky because you’re dealing with individual personalities. You’re not dealing with a guy who’s head of asset allocation for a big institutional investor.”

For investment firms, this means understanding the sensitivities that a fund manager has with regards to what is shared about its business, Robertson said. “Those are the challenges as we open [private equity] up to a wider range of people.”

Sanjay Gupta, head of co-investments at digital platform Moonfare, said there are different dimensions of transparency. He gave examples of fundamental risks – including the illiquidity of investing in PE – and its fees, which he noted are “systemic within this asset class”.

“If you look at the ILPA templates, which have [received] greater and greater adoption, and you look at some of the best practices that many firms follow both on the fund side and on any of their investment vehicle side, the world is moving towards greater transparency.

“Then there’s transparency along what’s in the portfolio, underlying company metrics… revenues, debts, EBITDA, margins, growth rates, so on and so forth… There is a tremendous amount of intellectual property and competitive advantage into those KPIs. All of us as fiduciaries have a duty to our investors, but [we] also have a duty to the GPs whom we partner with in various capacities.”

Meanwhile, Claudio Siniscalco, founder and managing partner of Fiduciary Partners, said transparency is a “double-edged sword” that can “also break private markets that rely on confidentiality”.

Siniscalco, whose firm offers co-investment dealflow to high-net-worth investors and private wealth professional investors, noted that instead of approaching retail investors, Fiduciary wants to “stay with a tighter group of investors”.

“Our underlying co-investments are highly confidential in nature. And as much as I would love to be totally transparent about what’s going on, the managers who have just invited me into that deal may not be so happy for me to be blasting the EBITDA margins or the valuation that it’s held at, or the exit expectation or timing. These things are often held very, very closely to the chest.”

Victor Mayer, a managing director at Pantheon, noted that opening private markets access to individual investors is all about making the investment experience more institutional.

Aside from portfolio diversification, individual investors also benefit from increased transparency and liquidity, Mayer noted. “If you look at a closed-end fund today, you probably have four different types of facilities… including a NAV facility, a distribution facility, and so on. The industry has been trying to solve that liquidity issue for years with a wide spectrum of liquidity tools or resources that come at a cost to the investors.”

Mayer also noted that semi-liquid products offer a “reversal of the roles”, whereby clients that aren’t happy can redeem in a given period.

The panellists agreed that offering PE products to individual investors entails a huge mindset shift, including the need to adopt client servicing technology, back- and middle-office resources, regulatory compliance and local language support, and so on.