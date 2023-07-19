DOWNLOAD: H1 fundraising sees nearly 50% decline in vehicles closed

Half-year fundraising dropped by a fifth year-on-year to $315.5bn across just 508 vehicles that held final closes over the period.

Click the top right of the report to view full screen

Fundraising dollars raised by private equity funds globally reached $315.5 billion from January to June this year, down from the $395 billion recorded in the previous period.

Just 508 vehicles were closed during the first half of the year, 466 fewer than in H1 2022.

The 10 biggest funds that held final closes in H1 amassed $106 billion between them, representing approximately 34 percent of overall capital raised.

Blackstone’s Strategic Partners Fund IX closed on $22.2 billion – the only secondaries focused vehicle on the list – followed by Permira VIII at €16.7 billion and TA XV at $16.5 billion.

Buyout and growth equity-focused vehicles accounted for 47 percent and 20 percent, respectively, of total capital raised for the period. Venture capital and secondaries made up 18 percent and 12 percent.

By geography, funds targeting multiple regions for investment as well as those focused solely on North America each made up roughly 40 percent of overall funds in market.

Some 4,506 funds are on the fundraising trail as of 13 July, collectively targeting $1.24 trillion. Nine of the 10 largest vehicles are seeking at least $20 billion each, with CVC Capital Partners IX the biggest with its €25 billion target.

Check out our interactive fundraising report above for the full breakdown of fundraising activity in H1. You can also download a PDF of the report HERE and download the data HERE.