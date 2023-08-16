DOWNLOAD: How overinvested were LPs to private equity in H1 2023?

Foundations and endowments had the highest increase in relative exposure to the asset class, according to PEI’s half-year 2023 Investor Report.

As new levels of volatility have hit the market in 2023, LPs of all types find themselves battling the denominator effect. This was most salient for public pension funds, according to Private Equity International‘s Investor Report H1 2023.

The report provides a granular view on institutional investors’ approach to the asset class based on PEI proprietary data. It examines the largest known commitments over the period, LPs’ average exposure, portfolio size, strategic appetite and more.

In the six months to end-June, all investors saw increases in their private equity allocation by an average of 1.3 percentage points. Foundations and endowments saw the biggest increase, rising 2.38 percentage points year-on-year to 16.73 percent.

The 20 largest known commitments to the asset class during the first half of the year reached over $7.76 billion, up slightly from the $7.4 billion in the equivalent period last year.

New York State Common Retirement Fund was the busiest LP in the first half with a total of 22 known PE fund commitments, including Genstar Capital’s 11th buyout fund and TA Associates’ 15th flagship vehicle. Also in the list of LPs with the biggest number of known commitments are Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana and the International Finance Corporation.

Meanwhile, Washington State Investment Board made the two largest known commitments to closed-end funds of the half: $750 million each to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI, which is targeting $24 billion; and TA XV, which held a final close in June on $16.5 billion.

Investor demand was strongest for North America-focused funds. There was also continued preference for media and telecoms, financial services and healthcare sectors.

