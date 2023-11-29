ELTIF adoption expected to gather momentum in 2024

Industry participants at ALFI’s Private Assets Conference in Luxembourg on Tuesday were hopeful that adjustments to ELTIF regulations will drive interest among wealthy investors in Europe.

Next year will likely see a greater number of European Long-Term Investment Funds made available to investors following a regulatory amendment pertaining to liquidity management.

Industry participants at the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry’s Private Assets Conference on Tuesday were in agreement that the ELTIF 2.0, which will be applicable on 10 January, is providing momentum for new products because of the significant simplifications for asset managers and distributors.

“The previous ELTIF regime was quite strict,” Andrea Vathje, a senior representative at fund research provider Scope Group, told delegates. “Everybody’s expecting [the European Securities and Markets Authority] to provide documentation on, for example, the practical implications of liquidity windows by the beginning of next year. We would probably see a lot more products once we have clarity on that aspect.”

As such, the ELTIF market will only get bigger, rising to up to €50 billion by 2028, from €11.3 billion as of end-2022, according to Scope research. It had already grown by more than 50 percent in 2022 compared with 2021. A total of 77 ELTIFs were available to investors at the end of the year – 23 more than in 2021 – with products launched by the likes of Amundi, Azimut, BlackRock, Generali Investments and Eurazeo.

“Given the tough fundraising environment, it’s good to have a wider view and try to raise money from private clients,” said Marta Hervas, a director at Arcano Partners, on the panel. “They want this allocation [to private markets] and we need to give them structures like the ELTIF that fit their needs.”

France is by far the biggest market for ELTIFs in terms of capital raising, with around €3.8 billion collected last year. While the French market is characterised by products that are exclusively for institutional clients, distribution of ELTIFs to private customers in the form of unit-linked life insurance policies has accelerated, according to Scope’s report.

Italy, meanwhile, is the largest market by retail business, with about 95 percent of the total volume of €2.6 billion sold primarily to private customers. Tax relief is a positive effect, Vathje noted on the panel. “If an ELTIF, for example, invests into the Italian economy, it’s tax efficient for Italian investors and is one of the huge selling points.”

In terms of ELTIF volume placed by asset class in 2022, Scope found that the ratio is relatively evenly distributed between private equity, infrastructure and private debt.

Regulation vs innovation

Despite the excitement around the implementation of ELTIF 2.0, asset managers and practitioners are still awaiting ESMA’s regulatory technical standards (RTS) relating to the revised ELTIF. Cost disclosure requirements, redemption of units or shares of ELTIF, minimum holding periods and the use of liquidity management tools are among areas of reform covered in ESMA’s draft proposed RTS.

ALFI delegates were in consensus that regulation needs to move away from reliance on detailed and prescriptive rules. Some areas may prove challenging in practice considering the variety of ELTIFs in the market and those yet to be created.

“We need principles-based regulation, not a regulation which defines limits – which I [have] said in the past kills the product even before it is created,” said Marco Zwick, director of the Luxembourg’s supervisory authority, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). “From a European perspective, the intention is to make it really a successful product for the future.”

Zwick noted that his team at the CSSF are trying to find a pragmatic way to approve future ELTIFs by making the new version almost automatic once ELTIF 2.0 becomes applicable on 10 January 2024. “The team at CSSF is ready to deal also with hopefully a higher [number] of applications,” he said.

The big question, however, is whether the RTS documentation will be ready and submitted to the European Commission for endorsement by January.

“This is a huge market to be exploited,” Zwick said. “[The ELTIF’s] success will mean looking carefully at investment profiles and investment risk management.”