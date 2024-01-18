EQT dealmaking hits near-high of €19bn; exit activity hits near-low

EQT had one of its busiest years of dealmaking in 2023, despite the slowdown seen across private markets.

The firm’s investment volume hit €19 billion in 2023, up almost 60 percent from a year prior, according to its Thursday earnings call. Investments were made primarily in healthcare, technology and digital sectors, CEO Christian Sinding said on the call.

However, contrary to its dealmaking activities, EQT experienced one of its lowest exit years on record. The firm recorded only €6 billion of exits in 2023.

EQT already saw its exits fall 60 percent from 2021 to 2022, to €11 billion. At the time, it attributed the slowdown to broader market uncertainties creating a gap between buyer and seller expectations and tighter financing markets limiting the scope for larger deals, as Private Equity International reported at the time.

This time round, Olof Svensson, head of shareholder and bondholder relations at EQT, said the slump in exit activity was a result of the slowdown in the IPO market. “For public market exits… there are certain execution windows over the years. We’ll… be testing different concepts and private market solutions when it comes to exit activity for the year [ahead],” he said on the earnings call.

During the last cycle, EQT was “driving exits… very aggressively”, Sinding told PEI following Thursday’s earnings call. The firm saw €30.7 billion of exits in 2021, for example, according to its full-year presentation. EQT’s oldest private equity fund is a 2014 vintage, leaving it with relatively young funds and portfolios, Sinding added.

“That gives us a little bit more flexibility both to do new deals, to manage the portfolio, and, of course, to prepare for exits,” Sinding told PEI. He added that over the last cycle, the firm has been working to prepare its companies for sales much more quickly due to exit windows shortening over the past few years.

EQT anticipates the market will see higher realisation volumes this year compared with 2023, Svensson said on the earnings call. “This will include streamlining portfolios, realising assets in older vintages, [and preparing] certain larger assets… for public market exits.”

In terms of fundraising, the Stockholm-based private equity firm said it expected to close its 10th flagship fund, EQT X, on its €21.5 billion hard-cap in February. The vehicle was launched in December 2021 and held its sixth close on €19.8 billion in October, according to PEI data.

“We continue to be in a challenging fundraising environment, even though the denominator effect has abated over the last year as equity markets have come back and clients have started to adjust their allocation upwards,” Gustav Segerberg, head of business development at EQT, said on the call. “While realisations remain low across the market, we expect only a gradual improvement in fundraising markets. And fundraising timelines will continue to be prolonged across strategies, also for the flagship funds.”

– Madeleine Farman contributed to this article.