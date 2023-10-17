EQT to close latest flagship on €21.5bn hard-cap

EQT X has amassed €19.8bn as of 30 September and is expected to exceed its target of €20bn at final close.

EQT expects to hold the final close for its latest flagship, EQT X, in Q1 2024 on or near its €21.5 billion hard-cap, the firm announced on its Q3 earnings call on Tuesday.

Should it reach its hard-cap, EQT X will be about 38 percent, or just under €6 billion, larger than its predecessor EQT IX, which closed in April 2021 on €15.6 billion, according to Private Equity International data. It would also take the fund slightly north of its original €20 billion target.

The fund gathered capital from both existing investors and new LP relationships, including new clients gathered from EQT’s 2022 acquisition of Baring Private Equity Asia. Speaking on the earnings call, head of business development Gustav Segerberg noted: “It’s fair to assume that a fairly significant part of the €6 billion is coming from new clients.”

EQT X was launched in December 2021 and will have been in market for more than two years by the time it closes. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the firm was seeking more time to close the fund as a result of the difficult fundraising environment, taking its deadline from August 2023 to February 2024.

EQT’s peers have also seen longer and slower-paced fundraising. This includes Apollo Global Management, which closed its 10th flagship buyout fund on $20 billion against a $25 billion target in August, as PEI reported at the time.

Not all of EQT’s funds will be reaching their targets. “The other fundraisings, including EQT Future, EQT Active Core Infrastructure and the two EQT Exeter funds, are generally slower to raise – especially those that are in the lower risk-return segment,” said Segerberg. “And some of these strategies may not reach their full target sizes.”

The firm manages €232 billion in assets under management as of 30 September 2023. Across Q4 2022 to Q3 2023, EQT has made a total of €17 billion in investments, with €2 billion deployed in the last quarter. Exit value has halved in the past 12 months compared with the same period in 2021-22, with the firm recording €11 billion against the previous period’s €22 billion.

On its Q1 2023 earnings call in April, chief executive and managing director Christian Sinding hinted that the firm will consider alternate liquidity options such as continuation funds to generate liquidity for investors. Affiliate title Secondaries Investor reported that a continuation fund process for portfolio company Waystar has been halted as a result of inadequate pricing indications.

Subsequent to the launch of evergreen platform EQT Nexus in May this year, the Stockholm-headquartered manager has said it is planning to introduce additional semi-liquid strategies in the next two years.