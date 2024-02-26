ERS Hawaii unveils 2024 pacing plan

US pension fund increases its allocation target to private equity to 19%.

Institution: Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Hawaii

Headquarters: Honolulu, US

AUM: $22.2 billion

Allocation to private equity: 14.3%

Employees’ Retirement System of the State of Hawaii disclosed its 2024 private equity pacing plan during an investment meeting on 20 February. The US pension fund has proposed a commitment pacing of $800 million-$1 billion to private equity, with a new target allocation of 19 percent effective 1 January 2024.

The pension’s diversification strategy is to primarily focus on buyouts, and opportunistically invest in high-conviction venture capital and growth equity managers. The investor also said it is not targeting any debt-related strategies.

