Eurazeo ponders exit or acquisition of MCH

The French asset manager, which acquired a 25% stake in the Madrid-based mid-market firm in 2019, is reviewing its minority positions following a leadership overhaul earlier this year.

Eurazeo is mulling either an exit or a full acquisition of Spanish mid-market firm MCH Private Equity, four years after it picked up a stake in the firm.

Paris-listed Eurazeo expects to come to a decision before the end of the year, the firm said on its first half 2023 results call on Thursday.

“We are in the process… [of assessing] whether taking over the full control of MCH is interesting from a return standpoint,” William Kadouch-Chassaing, co-chief executive of Eurazeo, said on the call accompanying its H1 results.

Responding to an analyst question, he continued: “And from a strategic standpoint, this is a good business. They have good historical performance, a strong team. But obviously it’s too early to say. We’re just at the beginning to dig into it. We will tell you by the end of the year if [we are] buying the full [company] or exiting.”

The move is one of several key decisions made in the past five months since Kadouch-Chassaing and Christophe Bavière took over as co-CEOs of Eurazeo, following the shock departure of Virginie Morgon. The firm is also in the process of reviewing its minority stakes and assessing the mid-term potential of all key investment strategies, Kadouch-Chassaing said.

Earlier this month, Eurazeo completed the disposal of its 30 percent stake in New York firm Rhône Group for approximately $70 million. That exit resulted in a €74 million capital loss for the firm, according to earnings materials.

Eurazeo acquired a 25 percent in Madrid-based MCH in 2019, at which time MCH was investing its €350 million MCH Iberian Capital Fund IV. It held the final close of MCH Fund V about €400 million in the first half of 2022, PEI data shows.

Commenting on the MCH acquisition, Kadouch-Chassaing noted on the call that the rationale behind the transaction was to internationalise Eurazeo’s small and mid-market buyout business. “We strive to be a leader with [our] pan-European approach,” he said.

Eurazeo also has a roughly 70 percent stake in French biotech venture firm Kurma Partners.

Eurazeo’s AUM reached €35.2 billion as of end-June, up 3.5 percent from H1 2022. Private equity made up 76 percent of assets, or €26.6 billion, a slight increase from the €25.8 billion recorded in the previous period. PE investments dropped to €955 million in the year to June, from €1.6 billion in H1 2022. Exits were also down to €307 million, from €420 million last year.