PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Europe defence deal surge positive for LPs, GPs – Houlihan Lokey
Investors are focusing more on the theme of resilience, David Kelnar of the investment bank's private capital team, tells PEI.
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Investors are focusing more on the theme of resilience, David Kelnar of the investment bank's private capital team, tells PEI.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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