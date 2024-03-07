Europe’s PE bright spots identified

Areas of European private equity are showing promise despite macroeconomic uncertainty, according to research from StepStone.

While the global private equity industry was significantly impacted by the covid-19 pandemic and subsequent market downturn, Europe’s private markets have faced particularly acute challenges.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has created a more delicate macroeconomic environment, which has in turn placed additional scrutiny on European markets. Perceived risks have led to many LPs shifting their capital away from the region: only $1 has been committed to European GPs for every $3 committed to North American managers over the last five years, according to a series of whitepapers published by StepStone.

As a result, the dry powder gap between the two regions has widened by more than 60 percent since 2015: North America reached $470 billion last year, while Europe sat at only $148 billion.

It’s not all doom and gloom, however. There are a few bright spots in European private equity that make the region an attractive investment destination for LPs looking to diversify their portfolios.

In one of its whitepapers, StepStone identified the Nordic countries as a particularly promising area of the market.

Buyout managers in the region have achieved better performance metrics than their peers in other developed regions: from 2003-23, this cohort generated a mean realised total value multiple of 2.7x, compared with a TVM of 2.3x in the rest of Europe and 2.4x in North America.

“LPs and GPs alike should consider increasing their allocations to the region,” according to StepStone. “Investments in the Nordic region have outperformed those in other regions irrespective of company size, and as a result, GPs – regardless of headquarters – would do well to further explore opportunities in the market.”

Growing promise

Growth equity is another area where Europe stands out. Growth-focused GPs based in Europe have outperformed international GPs when completing Europe-based investments, at 2.6x versus 2.2x TVM.

“The next few years may represent attractive vintages for investors in European growth, driven by normalising entry valuations, the increasing wall of dry powder from large buyout technology funds, and the strong demand for defensible, high-quality businesses within the GP community,” StepStone noted.

European PE funds specialising in small and mid-sized buyouts have emerged as more successful than their European counterparts focusing on global buyouts. From 2021 to the first quarter of 2023, these funds have delivered an annualised return of 24.5 percent, beating the global buyout funds’ return of 11.8 percent, according to the whitepapers.

StepStone also noted that European healthcare PE has exhibited outperformance relative to the MSCI Europe Health Care index since 2008, while also experiencing lower volatility. The growth of the ‘healthtech’ subsegment has further driven this trend: the sector generated an average realised TVM of 1.3x prior to 2009, and 3.7x in the years since.

“StepStone expects Europe to benefit from lower competition and more favourable deal dynamics in the medium term, which could lift the relative attractiveness of the European PE opportunity,” according to the whitepapers. “We believe that Europe represents an attractive geographical diversification opportunity for LPs looking to de-risk their portfolio without compromising on returns.”