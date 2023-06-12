Fidelio raises €1bn

The Stockholm-based venture capital firm has closed its third fund.

Fund name: Fidelio Fund III

Amount raised: €1 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Fidelio Capital has held a final close on €1 billion for Fidelio Fund III.

Capital raised for the fund will be invested in diversified sectors with a global approach. The fund received investments from its existing investors while expanding its base to include family offices in the US and Europe.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.