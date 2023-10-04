Fubon Life approves $70m commitment

The Taiwan-based insurance company has backed a private equity fund.

Institution: Fubon Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$4.82 trillion ($148.6 billion; €142 billion)



Fubon Life Insurance has agreed to commit $70 million to Insight Partners XIII, managed by Insight Partners.

The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on venture capital, secondaries and buyout strategies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

