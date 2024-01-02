Fubon Life commits $70m to New Mountain private equity fund

Taiwan-based insurance company backs a private equity fund that focuses on North American buyouts.

Institution: Fubon Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$4.88 trillion ($158.4 billion; €143.6 billion)



Fubon Life Insurance has committed $70 million to New Mountain Partners VII, a private equity fund managed by New Mountain Capital.

The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on buyout, growth equity, venture capital and secondaries strategies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

