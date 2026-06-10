PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Fund Formation League Table: Kirkland & Ellis reclaims top spot
The legal giant has regained its crown, leading by both number of funds advised on and aggregate capital raised in 2025.
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The legal giant has regained its crown, leading by both number of funds advised on and aggregate capital raised in 2025.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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