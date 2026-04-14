PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Future Fund flags potential investment team job cuts
CEO Raphael Arndt says the Australian sovereign wealth fund would ‘make changes where it is prudent to do so’ as it manages costs.
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CEO Raphael Arndt says the Australian sovereign wealth fund would ‘make changes where it is prudent to do so’ as it manages costs.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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