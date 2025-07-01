Global Investor 150: This year’s top 10
This year’s Global Investor 150 top 10 has a collective $976bn allocated to private equity.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
This year’s Global Investor 150 top 10 has a collective $976bn allocated to private equity.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination