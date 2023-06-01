GPs in market brace for impact, despite record haul among PEI 300

Some private equity funds are beginning to close under target as the battle for LP allocations takes its toll.

The PEI 300 could look very different in the coming years, with this year’s totals bolstered by the frothy fundraising environment of years gone by.

The 300 largest private equity managers once again broke their own record, raising $3.13 trillion over the five years to 31 March – a significant step up from the $2.6 trillion recorded last year.

However, fundraising confidence is beginning to fracture. In May, the Carlyle Group’s chief financial officer Curt Buser conceded that the firm’s upcoming fundraising hauls could look more subdued.

“While we believe that we will attract a significant amount of capital for our next vintage of buyout funds, we no longer expect these funds in the aggregate to be the same size as their predecessors,” Buser said on the firm’s first-quarter earnings call. “We now expect to see a decline in buyout fund sizes across most geographies.”

Carlyle, which took the fifth spot in this year’s PEI 300, closed its latest Asia-Pacific growth fund on $950 million; Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II had been targeting $1 billion.

Other firms have also had to close funds under target or put raises on ice.

KKR, which took the second spot on this year’s list, gathered $8 billion for European Fund VI, raising roughly 20 percent more than its 2018-vintage predecessor. However, research by Private Equity International had the vehicle seeking somewhere between €8 billion and €10 billion when it began raising in 2021. A spokesperson for KKR declined to provide further details when contacted by PEI at the time of close.

BC Partners, which fell six places to 38 this year, closed its flagship BC European Capital XI last year on €6.9 billion against a target of €8.5 billion, PEI data shows.

Winners and losers

Managers are trying to control the messaging. In some instances, targets are being revised downwards; in others, firms are avoiding publicly sharing information around targets and hard-caps, and some managers aren’t setting them at all.

Some investors have been eyeing lower mid-market and mid-market opportunities – where dealmaking requires less debt, valuations have been less of a concern and acquisitions can be done creatively.

For other pockets of the market, this comes at a cost: “There are investors who are saying that, in this market, larger deals are harder to get done until the debt markets reopen,” says Sunaina Sinha Haldea, global head of private capital advisory at Raymond James.

This is a message that Monument’s Karl Adam also reinforces: “Some LPs I’ve spoken to recently are looking more at the lower mid-market… With the large-cap deals, some of them at least will be harder to finance, so perhaps the track record for the next five or seven years of the big-cap firms won’t be as good as it has been historically.”

Generalists could feel the pinch as investors lean towards specialists, Sinha Haldea says. However, LPs won’t be seeking out just any specialist, placement agents tell PEI, with strategies that were once high in demand also slipping out of favour. Technology-focused funds, on the whole, aren’t seeing as much investor interest; consumer-focused strategies are a difficult sell; and growth, in some instances, is an uphill battle.

Other specialists could be benefactors of LPs’ risk-off approach. Healthcare strategies and more traditional private equity plays – like industrial manufacturing – are among those winning over the limited capital there is.