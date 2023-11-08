Grupo Romero AM brings on Carlyle’s LatAm team to launch buyout fund

The investment arm of Peruvian conglomerate Grupo Romero will look to back Hispanic businesses across the Americas.

Grupo Romero Asset Management, the investment arm of Peruvian conglomerate Grupo Romero, has brought on Carlyle’s Latin America-focused team to launch a new buyout fund that will invest in Hispanic businesses across the Americas.

The Carlyle team will be transitioned to GRAM with the objective of establishing the private equity platform, Americas Buyout Fund.

Miami-based GRAM will acquire a 50 percent stake in the new entity, with Carlyle’s Latin America team owning the other half, GRAM CEO Marco Peschiera – previously the head of Carlyle’s Peru Fund until 2017 – told Private Equity International.

In addition to the team of four moving across to GRAM, another four individuals previously with Carlyle are set to join GRAM in the US, Eduardo Ramos, managing director at Carlyle, said. Ramos joined Carlyle in 2012 and currently heads up its Peru fund from Lima.

The new entity will also have access to a pool of 11 associates and analysts at GRAM, Ramos added.

‘Huge opportunity’

GRAM will launch Americas Buyout Fund in the first quarter of next year, according to a statement seen by PEI. Peschiera and Ramos did not disclose a target.

The vehicle will seek to invest in businesses within the Latin American market as well as in US Hispanic businesses, where there is a “huge opportunity” that is underserved by private markets, Peschiera explained.

“If you add the Hispanic Americas altogether, which is the way we… address this market, it’s two times the size of India… It goes beyond $6 trillion in terms of economy,” Peschiera said. “The US Hispanic [market] alone is the size of India and is growing faster than India – and it’s inside the US, with the rule of law of the US… with the infrastructure of the US.”

Americas Buyout Fund will look to deploy tickets between $75 million and $150 million in mid-market companies operating within industries that replicate Carlyle’s focuses: industrials, technology, consumer, healthcare and financial services. The fund will have flexibility, however, to invest in larger deals via co-investment with Carlyle and other LPs in the fund.

As part of the transaction, Carlyle will have co-investment rights on opportunities the fund invests in, Ramos said. The alternative assets giant also has an obligation to share mid-market opportunities in the US that are under GRAM’s definition of Hispanic businesses, and GRAM has access to Carlyle’s pool of industry experts.

Carlyle will not be participating in the fund’s economics, Ramos confirmed.

“We are an emerging manager – so we have the entrepreneurship, the agility – but we also have the benefits that… you expect from a well-established, big firm [like] Carlyle relating to… the global access to experts and experience,” Ramos added.

GRAM currently administers around $1 billion across its five strategies: fund investments, co-investments, active minorities, GP stakes and a liquid portfolio, according to the statement. The firm’s asset management arm has the network and the contacts across its strategies to support the new fund strategy, Peschiera said.

As part of the arrangement with Carlyle, the team at GRAM will continue on as a sub-adviser to Carlyle Peru Fund, which closed on $308 million in 2013. Ramos and his team will continue to have oversight of the fund, which is now in exit mode, he said.

GRAM could look to back other managers coming out of larger firms as part of its strategy. The team coming over from Carlyle is made up of “real partners in the sense that they own the GP”, Peschiera said. “The same approach is going to be used for other teams that are coming out of large funds that want to be independent entrepreneurs [and] that we believe are great teams that can be sponsored… We’re going to put our money where our mouth is basically going forward.”