Ham Lane’s Giannini: there’s an LP vs LP battleground

Mario Giannini has spent more than two decades at private markets investment and consultancy firm Hamilton Lane, overseeing the firm’s growth to around $818 billion in assets under management and advisory as well as its transition to a publicly listed firm.

In September, the private markets veteran said he was stepping aside from his role as chief executive to cede co-chief executive roles to Erik Hirsch and Juan Delgado-Moreira as of 1 January next year, with Giannini staying on as executive co-chairman.

Private Equity International caught up with Giannini to discuss the biggest trends gripping private markets such as increased regulation, liquidity pressures, dealing with global uncertainty and the rise of non-institutional capital.

On LPs and liquidity

“One of the biggest themes in the market today – and which has been for the last year and a half – is that LPs don’t have enough money to fund the GPs’ dreams and aspirations. I don’t think the market going up or down is going to make much of a difference, and we’ll see this for the next few years.

Frankly, what happened is that the industry just grew too much. GPs’ desire for more capital simply got larger than LPs’ [appetite] around the world under almost any circumstance. What is happening now is [that] every GP has 100 different funds and 100 different flavours, and I don’t think the industry has the capacity on the LP side to fund all of that.

Fundamentally, the industry is going to have to figure out whether it needs to get a little smaller or grow less quickly.”

On geopolitical uncertainty

“This is the first time in my career [that] where or how you build your portfolio as an LP or a GP depends on where you’re located. If you’re an American investor, investing in China is challenging. Do you want to do it? How do you want to do it?

Right now, with US-China geopolitical issues, it matters what your home country [is] and where you invest. For China-based investors, investing in the US used to be a very easy and obvious thing. It’s not so obvious anymore. I don’t know how long that lasts because the walls have gone up, and then it’s very hard to pull them down.”

On industry consolidation

“The way general partners are structured… it really is like vampires. You cannot ‘kill off’ a general partner. You just can’t. And they live forever.

Look at what happened after the internet bubble burst in 2000. Many said the venture capital industry will become much smaller – [and] it did, but it took about 10 years.

Private equity is just not a normal industry in the sense that GPs have long structures that can go on forever. No one really wants to merge because the economics are so lucrative, and the egos are so big.

Any merger is basically taking personalities and cultures from two firms, and I do not see this industry consolidating.

Despite this, in five years, I’m sure there will be appreciably fewer general partners in this universe.”

On regulatory scrutiny

“The [private equity] industry does need to think more and worry more about regulation. I don’t know that the series of regulations in the US will have that profound a change, but [if] you have an industry that simply refuses to regulate itself, [then the] regulators will need to step in — which I do find concerning.

Transparency is better for everybody. What’s interesting to me is that the regulations are coming at a time when the industry has had no issues and no blow up. I do think, however, the industry needs to wake up around making itself more transparent and friendlier to users and to regulators.

There’s always this notion that it’s LPs versus GPs – that that’s the battleground. I think there’s an LP versus LP battleground, where you’re a very large limited partner who has better terms and better economics. As smaller LPs realise this, the industry will have a challenge around how to keep all of their LPs happy. For most of the industry, that will become an increasing issue, particularly again as the SEC in the US says everyone has to be treated equally.”

On PE returns in the current environment

“Private equity has historically operated reasonably well with interest rates at this level. What happened with zero rates for 10 years is it was returns on steroids.

A weightlifter on steroids can lift massive weights, but a weightlifter without steroids can still lift pretty good weights. So I think what will happen with private equity returns is [that] with interest rates now at what I’ll call a reasonable level, returns are coming down from what I would characterise as a fairly robust level. But I don’t see any reason why returns won’t be better than the public markets.

In the past 25-30 years of doing this, I don’t think private equity historically outperforms the public markets because of financial engineering – it does because it’s a better governance structure.”

On the democratisation of private equity

“While private equity has come down market, we’re not really in the retail space just yet. On whether private equity opening up access to individual investors will be enough to upend the institutional structure today – my sense is no. That is, unless you find a way to crack the 401K market… which would need major regulatory and tax changes. I don’t see a big groundswell in the US Congress to help the private equity industry reach more people.

I think all the innovation is going to occur in the high-net-worth channel. It means different structures, and we’re going to see the migration of products and ways of delivering private market exposure in the high-net-worth channel to much of the institutional channel. It won’t be the other way around. What worries me the most is [that] there are only a handful of firms that I think are very good at the education, cash management and the infrastructure around the high-net-worth channel.

You have a lot of general partners who go, ‘Wait, I can’t raise capital in the institutional market. I’m going to go run into the high-net-worth market.’ They have no idea what they’re doing. I’m not saying this is a competitive issue – there are some really good firms in the high-net-worth space – but there are some complete idiots in there and they are just

not going to get it right.”

On AI and tech disruption

“AI will make big changes in the way you deliver information; in the way you access, analyse and show information. It will speed it up.

It will be – on the high-net-worth channel and education – enormously disruptive in terms of being able to empower the adviser or the client as to what they want to look at, how they want to look at it.

The part where I’m not convinced yet is that AI will make decisions around investments that will disrupt the industry. I’ve just not seen that yet, and I don’t think that we’re all that close to it. In terms of AI’s ability to disrupt an entire way of doing business – that’s very real. Some people will figure it out, and there will be a lot of trial and error there, too.”