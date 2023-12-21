Share A- A+ 100%

What a year it’s been.

2023 brought us a slew of news from across the private markets and far beyond. A regional banking crisis in the US brought about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. The event sent shockwaves through the industry, with more than half of respondents to affiliate title Private Funds CFO’s Insights Survey 2024 saying they have moved money this year as a direct result of the crash.

At the same time, interest rates continued their steady climb. The Fed announced a string of 10 consecutive rate hikes in a bid to combat worsening inflation; the impact on private markets was immediate, with 66 percent of respondents to Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study viewing interest rate hikes as one of the top three factors taking the greatest toll on portfolios.

In turn, these macroeconomic updates brought about a swathe of industry-leading reporting from the PEI editorial team: we looked at the new reality of ‘failed’ fundraises as GPs struggle to meet their fundraising deadlines and targets; we witnessed the rapid growth of semi-liquid products and GP stakes offerings, putting together handy tables to help the market differentiate between the various products on offer; and we conducted several deep dives into topics including the intricacies of portfolio valuations, what it’s like being a high-profile woman in private equity, and an insight into lesser-known LPs with plans to hugely increase their private markets exposure.

We know the end of the year can be something of a slog. If you’re hoping to absorb some final private markets news with minimal effort, you can’t go wrong with PEI’s Spotlight podcast series. Some of our biggest episodes this year include our deep dive into the PEI 300 ranking of the industry’s biggest fundraisers, PEI’s Women of Influence on the evolution of private markets, and our five-part miniseries Private Markets and the End of Cheap Money, which examined how the rising cost of borrowing is playing out across the private equity industry.

From everyone at PEI, we wish you a restful break. We look forward to catching up with all of our readers in 2024.