The past 12 months have certainly been eventful. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the opening of the year has dented market sentiments ever since, leaving fund managers battling with supply issues, high inflation and rising interest rates.

Still, there were plenty of encouraging moments: a new leader was crowned in our annual PEI 300 ranking, while the industry as a whole continues to achieve blockbuster fundraising figures. Even in the face of adversity, private markets managed to remain resilient.

For those looking for some reading over the festive period, we highly recommend checking out our October deep dive into the employee ownership model. On the other hand, if you don’t have the energy left for reading after too many mince pies and snifters of brandy, our latest podcast mini-series, Private Markets and the End of Cheap Money, may be the perfect digestive.

From everyone at Private Equity International, we wish you a restful break. We look forward to catching up with all of our readers in 2023.