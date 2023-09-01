Helios Investment Partners: Embracing Africa’s investment potential

This article is sponsored by Helios Investment Partners

Recent technological developments in Africa have created a host of opportunities for businesses to address the unmet needs of the continent across several sectors, from financial services to education and healthcare.

Tope Lawani, co-founder and managing partner at Africa-focused private equity firm Helios Investment Partners, says these developments are fundamentally altering the African investing equation, with technology and innovation meeting with an attractive demographic profile for the first time in the continent’s history and powering a new wave of investment opportunity on the continent.

What are your views on the current African investment environment and what is driving new opportunities?

Africa’s economic growth has long been supported by the combination of population growth and urbanisation, but monetising this has not always been straightforward. Historically, Africa has outperformed developed markets on GDP growth, but the revenue growth of companies in Africa has underperformed US-based companies in inflation-adjusted terms. This is because the lower purchasing power of African consumers, combined with higher operating costs due to weaker infrastructure, have made it difficult for many companies to achieve sustainably high and profitable growth.

High GDP growth but fewer than expected high-growth businesses has been a conundrum historically.

Rapid change in the technology space over the past five years, and particularly since the covid-19 pandemic, is providing the solution to this conundrum. Technological innovation is dramatically reducing the cost of serving customers across many sectors of the economy, and African companies that invest in technology now find it much easier to grow sustainably and profitably than they did in the past.

As such, Africa is at an inflection point. In our view, economic growth in Africa in the coming decades will be driven by the dual long-term secular trends of demographics and urbanisation, combined with the growing influence of technology. We believe that we’re starting to see the technological transformation of the continent and that this is going to manifest itself in many more high-growth, high-profit businesses.

What are some of the examples of technological innovation that you see in Africa?

The technological journey in Africa began more than 20 years ago with basic mobile telephony. That was the catalyst for the first electronic payments businesses, like Interswitch – one of our portfolio companies – and M-Pesa.

Since then, the proliferation of innovation tools has gathered pace. For example, spending $1,000 on a server could once have been prohibitive for start-ups in Africa, but cloud storage has reduced the need for companies to maintain costly servers on their premises. The benefits from this type of innovation are felt globally, but they are having the greatest impact in places with the least amount of wealth.

We are also seeing the development of world-class, home-grown tech talent, as evidenced by the fact that companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon are setting up engineering development centres on the continent. Historically, innovation came from abroad and was tweaked for the African market, but we are now seeing African innovators bringing global-standard capability to developing tech-driven solutions to local problems.

Covid-19 further accelerated the rate of adoption of critical technological platforms: in 2020, we saw broadband 3G and 4G connections surpassing 2G for the first time in Africa, according to the GSM Association, while the cost of smartphones also came down. This meant that companies and their customers could communicate and transact in new and cost-efficient ways.

What is the key to success when partnering with global corporates to carve out their African businesses? We believe that we have executed the great majority of the private equity-led corporate carve-outs and partnerships that have taken place in Africa. We believe we have developed real expertise in such partnerships, and they are an important aspect of our investment activity. To be successful with carve-outs, you need to have a very good understanding of the needs of the corporate strategic partner. Yes, they are selling divisions that they consider non-core, but they still have commitments to their employees and their other constituents. It’s very important to them that their businesses land in the right hands and that their employees are well treated. The financial aspects of the company are obviously important, but it is often the soft issues that are most critical to strategics.

Where do you see some of the biggest investment opportunities in the region?

We tend to look where the inefficiencies are greatest. We invest in businesses that create efficiencies, either by providing the tools to make incumbents better or by disrupting them.Financial services are a good example. The sector has indeed seen a lot of innovation, but remains meaningfully underserved. The reason only a minority of adults in Africa maintain bank accounts is because traditional bank accounts are often inconvenient or carry prohibitive fees.

However, the vast majority of the continent’s population now owns a mobile phone, and more than 50 percent own smartphones. This makes it more likely than not that financial services will be delivered increasingly via mobile phones, creating opportunities for disruptive fintech businesses to make meaningful inroads into the markets that have traditionally been dominated by banks.

We also see opportunity where there are bottlenecks in the provision of critical digital infrastructure. Africa has some of the highest data costs in the world despite having the slowest connection speeds. This is because capacity in key infrastructure, such as telecoms towers, data centres and fibre networks, is all in relatively short supply, while demand continues to grow strongly. For example, most of the continent’s data is hosted in overseas data centres. That increases latency and cost – in addition to raising questions of data sovereignty. Clearly, there is an opportunity to address those inefficiencies by investing in local digital infrastructure.

What other industries offer attractive value-creation opportunities?

The non-discretionary consumer sectors are also very exciting. These are the sectors that benefit most from the growing and urbanising population, such as food, personal care, healthcare and education. Here also, technology has an important role to play.

Take the food retail market, for example. It is still very informal across most of Africa and will likely remain so for some time to come. A food manufacturer has very little visibility on what happens to its products after they’re sold to a wholesaler. The products ultimately find their way to a market stall, but the manufacturer often knows very little about who is buying the product, or at what price and against what competition. However, we are starting to see the emergence of innovative businesses providing digital tools that give manufacturers of packaged foods greater visibility along the entire value chain, enabling them to know their customers better and meet their needs more effectively.

In education, a sector traditionally connected to a bricks-and-mortar fixed cost, technology has the potential to deliver online content to an almost unlimited number of students, reducing the marginal cost of supply, making it less expensive and, in so doing, expanding the addressable market with meaningful economic and social impact.

Healthcare is in a similar position. There are many ways in which technology is being used to extend the reach of a single hospital or clinic, including services like remote diagnostics, pathology and prescriptions, and even basic treatments.

How do you make sure that a tech business you’re looking to acquire in Africa isn’t overvalued?

There are key differences between Africa and developed markets that affect how tech companies are valued. In developed markets, innovation is often a ‘nice-to-have’. Taking the financial services sector as an example, traditional banking products and services might not be perfect in developed markets, but they at least meet basic needs. In Africa, for large segments of the population, the real alternative to utilising banking services provided by fintech companies is to keep cash under the mattress.

As a result, consumer attachment to tech companies is much greater in Africa than in developed markets, and tech businesses have more staying power in Africa.

Further, as African businesses have been perennially capital-starved – the continent never benefited from the now-ending ‘free money’ era – tech businesses in Africa have always been much more focused on achieving profitability and positive cashflow than their developed market peers. As a result, the effect of rising interest rates, which has hit the valuations of unprofitable and heavily cash-consuming businesses the most, has been less adverse in Africa.

How are your exit strategies evolving?

We’ve had success with virtually every type of exit strategy, generating several billion dollars in liquidity from selling businesses to global strategics, and listing companies on international stock exchanges like the London Stock Exchange and on the local exchanges in Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt. We have also executed several leveraged recaps and on occasion sold businesses to other financial sponsors.

Most recently, in July 2023, we successfully listed our portfolio company, CAB Payments, a fast-growing and profitable business in the cross-border payments and foreign exchange space, on the London Stock Exchange. This listing reopened the LSE IPO market, which had been effectively closed since late last year. At a valuation of just under $1 billion at listing, we expect CAB Payments will be considered for entry into the FTSE 350 in the near term.

Completing an exit is a battle that is often won or lost at the time of the investment. We’ve been successful with our exit strategies because we invest in businesses that are solving big problems in big markets.

When we evaluate an investment, we spend a lot of time making sure there are at least two or three highly credible ways in which we can exit the business and during our ownership, we ensure that our companies implement best-in-class governance and control systems, giving a high degree of comfort to prospective buyers of our businesses.