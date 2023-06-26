Horizon founder on the challenges of investing in a warzone

Lenna Koszarny, chief executive of Ukraine-focused private equity firm Horizon Capital, says LPs are backing the firm's latest fund now and are not waiting for the war to end.

It’s not every day the founder of a private equity firm shares their thoughts on how to navigate the fundamental practices of diligencing, buying and selling businesses in a warzone.

Last week, Lenna Koszarny, founding partner and chief executive of Horizon Capital, the largest private equity firm in Ukraine, did just that during an hour-long conversation at our London offices.

“We’ve never shut down one day since this began,” Koszarny told an audience of more than 100 PEI staff for the latest in our PEI Presents series.

“Let me paint you a picture of what it is like in Ukraine at this point, stats wise. Over 96,000 war crimes have been committed, 5,500 ballistic cruise missiles have been lobbed against the country, 3,500 airstrikes and 1,100 drones. At the same time, you have people who are resilient. They’re not going to leave their country, they’re going to defend the country. They feel that everything they do, from working in a coffee shop, to running an IT company, to running the Amazon of Ukraine, is important.”

“And that’s what you have, the feeling of, you’re in the centre of a hurricane… you’re resilient that everything you do matters. The air raid sirens go off, you go into the bomb shelter, you sit there, you wait, you take your computer. It now has WiFi down there. You take your drink, you sit it out, the all-clear comes off and then you leave. And that’s the way that people are living.”

Koszarny said that her 35-strong team remains intact and continues to operate as usual. This has given comfort to LPs of its 2017-vintage, $200 million third fund, to back its successor. Horizon’s latest offering, Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV, had raised $254 million as of April from both new and existing LPs, with commitments ranging from $3 million to $60 million. The firm is expecting to wrap up fundraising in September on $300 million, as it marks its one-year anniversary since launch, Koszarny noted.

Capital raised from Fund IV will invest in tech, asset-light and export-oriented companies and has in fact already secured its first deal, which has yet to be disclosed.

“[LPs] clearly are backing our intent to put as much of this money to work in Ukraine right now and not wait until the war is over,” she said.

Koszarny noted that the challenging environment has accelerated or provided more dealflow than before.

“I’m careful because we’re not doing distressed… I’m sure there are distressed opportunities, but we’re investing growth equity alongside visionary founders and these are some of the greatest founders in the country. It’s attractive valuations and we typically do see that it’s a discount to peers.”

On exits, Koszarny noted that Horizon is not in any rush to exit its 14 portfolio companies – most of which are recent investments.

“We have a plan in terms of exits… I’m more interested in the arbitrage opportunity: that they were invested now, and I would prefer to exit them in a post-war environment.”

Koszarny recounted some humbling incidents of human endeavour from the portfolio companies.

She described how the chief executive of a business that exports to 169 countries managed to procure 20, 10-tonne trucks to shift the entire manufacturing plant to a new location on the EU border after the invasion in February 2022. The company had exceeded pre-invasion levels of production from the new site by April 2022.

There is a retailer who went from having 863 stores before the invasion down to 636, as they were either destroyed or lost to occupied territory. Alongside helping distribute 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid, the company is now up to 970 stores.

“He is opening a new store every 17 hours and his top line grew over 40 percent last year,” Koszarny said.

There was a remarkable story of a technician at a fibreoptic broadband business. The business was based in Kherson, which fell to Russian occupation. The technician, who remained in Kherson throughout the occupation, rescued a vital piece of equipment from being vandalised and hid it under his bed, so sure he was that Kherson would be liberated. Following liberation, the business was back up and running within 24 hours due to this piece of equipment. “How do you fight that?” said Koszarny.

When asked her how the war with Russia had altered her view of an investors’ role in society, her response started with fiduciary duty: “You view your role as a fiduciary one; to be the best steward of capital, to invest it well, to realise it well.”

“You don’t expect everyone in your organisation to be heroes,” she added. “You don’t expect you’re going to get a phone call that someone in one of your portfolio companies has been shot at a checkpoint in front of their wife and children.”

“As an investor,” she continued, “you are part of the community, you are shoulder-to-shoulder with the founders”.

