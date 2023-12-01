How AXA’s private markets unit plans to grow its AUM

The €34bn AXA Investment Managers Prime unit is building out its capabilities across GP stakes, NAV lending and secondaries.

Exactly a decade ago, AXA Group‘s private equity business spun out to form Ardian – a business that has gone on to manage $156 billion across multiple private markets strategies.

As that group celebrates its 10-year anniversary, Paris-headquartered AXA – one of Europe’s largest insurers – has been building up a dedicated private markets team to diversify its global product offering. AXA Investment Managers‘ Prime unit launched last year with a goal of increasing third-party AUM for the insurance group. It is fast making pace.

Spearheading this effort is Pascal Christory, an AXA veteran whose roles have included group chief investment officer, chief executive of AXA France and global head of multi-assets investment for AXA IM. As global head of AXA IM Prime, Christory has grown the unit’s headcount to over 75 from just six last year. Its AUM sits at around €34 billion.

The unit will commit to funds as a primary investor; finance managers’ funds via a NAV lending strategy, finance the assets within funds via private debt, finance the GPs via GP stakes strategy; and invest in LP-led and GP-led secondaries.

“With all those strategies, it’s really a one-stop shop for the GP because those GPs [need] solutions because of the current market context,” Christory tells Private Equity International, referring to the unit’s growth plans, which also focuses on providing offerings to LPs.

On the NAV loans side – a strategy Christory says AXA has been investing via since 2017 when a subsidiary financed a loan for a secondaries fund it was an LP in – the unit is understood to already have raised $400 million for a NAV loan-dedicated strategy which should be 80 percent deployed by the end of the year and which will ultimately back as many as 12 loans.

Christory, who declined to comment on fundraising, said AXA has added 25 NAV loans to its portfolio worth more than €5 billion since 2017.

“We got very familiar with the dynamics, with the mechanisms, with all the technicalities on that NAV loan,” he says, describing NAV facilities as a “win-win” for LPs and GPs.

“For the LP, it is financing but which is still affordable – it’s not private debt with 600, 700 [basis points] or 10 percent-type of spreads,” he says.

Investors in the unit’s NAV loan strategy could stand to make a 400 basis point spread on investments minus AXA IM Prime’s management fee, with no carried interest charged on the fund, PEI understands.

For now, the unit mainly focuses on providing NAV loans to secondaries funds at around 70 percent of its activity, with the remainder going to direct private equity funds.

“It’s a structural need of the market to use those techniques because the size of private equity secondary funds has grown so exponentially that the GPs are needing leverage to finance [their positions],” Christory adds. Use cases could include transforming subscription credit lines into an evergreen-type of financing; acquisition financing; and dividend recaps to increase DPI.

GP stakes

AXA IM Prime will take minority stakes in the management companies of private markets firms and will target managers across asset classes globally, with a bias towards Western Europe-based managers with between $1 billion and $10 billion of AUM, according to Christory. While he declined to comment on any fundraising plans, PEI understands that the unit could aim to raise a few hundred million euros for a dedicated fund.

Christory admits that his unit will be in catch-up mode when it comes to GP stakes, adding that he believes there is more white space in Europe compared with the US when it comes to this strategy. On committing LP capital to the funds of GPs it takes stakes in, Christory says: “There won’t be any direct links, but we are backed by capital in the sense that in the prime platform, globally, AXA is ongoing investor and we are raising third-party capital on top on the same services.”

However, the unit may in the future consider investing in the funds of the GPs that it takes stakes in, according to a source familiar with the unit’s plans.

Secondaries

Christory’s team has already made headway with its secondaries business and has built a team of nine dedicated portfolio managers. This week, affiliate title Secondaries Investor reported that AXA IM Prime had hired Matthieu Ducharme, a former Northleaf Capital Partners secondaries investment professional, to lead private equity secondaries. Ducharme, who started this week, reports to Peter Ischebeck, AXA IM Prime’s head of private equity, and is based in London.

The unit’s secondaries scope has initially been focusing on infrastructure secondaries and this week was reported by affiliate title Infrastructure Investor to have co-led an infrastructure secondaries deal involving assets managed by DWS.

Compared with infrastructure, private equity secondaries is an area that is more crowded due to current market dynamics, according to Christory. He adds the team will initially focus more on GP-led secondaries than LP portfolios.

“It’s part of our customised solution-type of products where we offer a fully diversified set of strategies across primary and secondary investment,” he says. “There is no ringfence strategy as of now on secondaries, but we are deploying capital for [secondaries] as a bucket of a more global strategy.”

On how much AXA IM Prime plans to deploy each year into secondaries, Christory says the team is yet to define this.

“We’ll have some objective [soon], but it is still in the making. It will be big.”