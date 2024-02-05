How endowments and foundations can make the most of market volatility

In this episode of the Spotlight podcast, Jill Shaw, a managing director at global consultancy Cambridge Associates, discusses the hottest private markets strategies for these investors and their ideal approaches to portfolio construction.

Endowments and foundations are some of the most consistent investors in private equity, and they often have some the highest allocations to the asset class. Have the challenges private equity has faced over the last 12 months dented their appetite? What are some of these investors thinking when it comes to their private equity portfolios?

In this episode of Spotlight, senior editor Adam Le sits down with Jill Shaw, a managing director at global consultancy Cambridge Associates, to find out what advice she is giving her clients when it comes to private markets portfolio construction and which investment strategies are most attractive to them.