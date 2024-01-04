How fundraising could play out in 2024

PEI caught up with fundraising experts to discuss Asia-Pacific reallocations, tricky re-ups and incentives managers will use to lure investors this year.

Fundraising looks set to remain a challenge in 2024 as LPs wait for exit markets to re-open and distributions to bounce back. With competition for investor capital fierce, Private Equity International caught up with expert fundraisers to discuss how the year is likely to play out for managers in market.

APAC ain’t getting any easier

As PEI noted earlier this week, Asia-Pacific’s fundraising headwinds are unlikely to lessen in 2024. Though India is sometimes touted as a straight swap for those eschewing China, allocations may be spread more thinly this year.

“The traditional model, where a primary relationship in one market is replaced with another in a different market as part of geographical rebalancing, is becoming less prevalent,” says Niklas Amundsson, a Hong Kong-based partner at Monument Group.

“A reduction in primary relationships in one region, say China, won’t necessarily translate into a direct increase in another single region. For instance, investors may choose to redistribute four primary relationships previously focused on China across various regions and investment types. This could look like an increased allocation to the US mid-market, a new primary commitment in Japan, a co-investment opportunity in Australia and a GP-led project in Korea.”

Secondaries are hot

Private equity’s dearth of exits is likely to create a plethora of GP-led opportunities in secondaries, which in turn could drive LP appetites for secondaries funds.

“Secondaries will remain ‘hot’ in 2024… we expect LPs will continue to allocate significant capital towards secondaries as the market remains severely undercapitalised to serve an exceptionally strong demand for liquidity solutions from LPs and GPs alike,” notes Skip Fahrholz, a London-based managing director at Moelis & Co.

Managers sweeten the deal

As a result of this more competitive environment, GPs may find themselves having to entice potential LPs with additional offerings such as first close incentives and co-investment rights, says Karl Adam, a London and Amsterdam-based partner at Monument Group. “Managers that have extended their raise in 2024 may be more likely to offer greater incentives to try to wrap up their raise.”

Likewise, LPs may find themselves with more bargaining power. Sarah Sandstrom, a New York-based partner at Campbell Lutyens, says: “I expect there to be a bifurcation between fundraises with strong demand, which will be able to hold their current terms, and those GPs who have protracted fundraises and so will be more apt to make term concessions.”

Re-ups will prove tricky

With distributions yet to return, investors are having to become more selective about where they deploy capital and re-ups are less of a certainty.

“I think until deployment picks up, distributions pick up and we get back into that higher velocity of deal doing and fund realisations, it means investors have the luxury of time to really scrutinise both their existing managers and how they’re holding up, as well as where they may want to be exposed more or less,” says Scott Church, co-founder of Rede Partners. “LPs are really going to want to be intentional about staying with the manager, not just go into autopilot.”