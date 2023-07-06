Share A- A+ 100%

Japanese investors are highly prized among the private markets community for their comparative nascency and burgeoning appetites. This is especially true for the Japan Science and Technology Agency’s 10 trillion yen ($69.3 billion; €63.5 billion) university fund.

Unveiled in 2021, the university fund has been tasked with generating a 3 percent return, in addition to the Japanese consumer price index – a figure that in total sits north of 4 percent. To that end, the fund will have a disproportionately large appetite for alternative investments relative to many of its Japanese peers.

Tadasu Matsuo is the alternatives head leading this build-out. Matsuo joined in 2022 from HarbourVest, where he had served as managing director and co-head of Japan since 2020.

Speaking at affiliate title Private Debt Investor’s Tokyo Forum on 29 June, Matsuo told delegates via a translator that the university fund has been actively investing in alternatives since last autumn, with private equity, private debt, infrastructure and real estate the targets.

Matsuo declined to disclose specific portfolio allocations, noting that the long-term nature of alternatives, as well as the gradual build-out process, renders such a task somewhat redundant.

“We aren’t ready to disclose, because [over the] next 10 years the university fund basic portfolio is going to be formed,” Matsuo said. “So it’s going to be a transition period every year, because for alternatives you need to take about 10 years to build a portfolio. In the first year and the second year, if we provide snapshot information, it will be rather misleading.”

Building a team

Matsuo’s team to date comprises 13 individuals across two units, one targeting private equity and private debt, and the other covering real estate, infrastructure and real assets.

“[Given] this size of investment and investment time horizon… there are many things to do, and we believe 13 people is not large enough,” Matsuo noted.

“As we progress in making the investment, we will also proceed in hiring more people. But, as you know… the market is quite tough. But the objective of the university fund is to promote the advancement of science and technology in Japan and support the doctorate degree students, so we are blessed with people who have empathy with this objective.”

Among JST’s earlier hires is Yasuyuki Tomita, a former deputy general manager at Development Bank of Japan, who joined in 2022 as executive director and head of private equity. Tomita, who was previously responsible for overseeing the expansion of DBJ’s Japanese growth equity platform, told PEI last year that hiring represented one of JST’s biggest obstacles.

“Experienced people are running out in the Japanese PE market, so I want to hire more, but I feel this is quite a challenge,” Tomita said at the time. “The number of LP professionals is very limited in Japan. I have nearly 20 years’ experience in [private investments], but that’s quite rare.”

Beating the J-curve

Private debt will play a key role in mitigating JST’s J-curve, Matsuo said. “In the case of private debt, [for] direct lending… we expect coupons and cash dividends will be generated from year one – that is the role of that investment out of overall alternative investments. To a certain extent, [a] J-curve is anticipated, and the upfront dividend or cash return is what we expect out of private debt, especially senior direct lending.”

Though senior direct lending will represent the core of JST’s private debt portfolio, its appetites will vary across the asset class to include mezzanine, asset-backed finance and more.

“Among the debts… we already have a programme as a sub strategy,” Matsuo said. “There are various names to call it – a special situation strategy where the risk-return profile will be rather high. So for those opportunities with gatekeepers, we have started some investment.”

Other asset classes will play a contributing role in generating early cashflows. “Core real estate is also in scope, and PE secondaries – the assets where we can expect early dividends – is also part of the strategy,” he noted.

Geographical diversification

Though it is yen-denominated – a currency whose recent devaluation against the US dollar and euro has caused deployment headaches for Japanese institutional investors – JST’s alternatives portfolio will be global in nature.

“In terms of [ensuring] no forex risk, certainly there would be home country bias, but basically we look at the expected return,” Matsuo said.

“We want to have a higher expected return so that we can provide the support to the universities and the students – that is our overarching goal. And so, in terms of markets, the Western markets – North America, Europe – those will be the main markets we’ll be targeting, and certainly Asia-Pacific, including Japan.”

The level of geographical diversification will, however, differ by asset class, he said.

“For each asset class, the number of managers we use and the amount of investment opportunities are different – Asia-Pacific and Japan allocations may be larger or smaller depending on the asset class. Now, for private debt, I think of America and Europe.”

Sector focus

Established institutional investors often develop predilections for particular sectors in which they’ve enjoyed a good deal of success – Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, for example, was for some time known as an enthusiastic supporter of biotech investments.

Matsuo believes JST is too early in the process of building a portfolio to be thinking about overweighting particular sectors. “Overall – not just for private debt, but PE and VC included – technology and healthcare make up a large part in terms of the sector. So the funds dedicated to particular sectors and GPs we do commit to [to] some extent, and also, at the same time, we do invest in diversified funds.

“Overweighting on particular sectors… is not our policy… We are just starting up and the portfolio will be constructed going forward, and that is the timing we are in. So at this point we don’t [like to] be too strict in setting frameworks for each of the sectors, but once we have constructed our portfolio, we will review whether there [is] a particular industry [we like].”

Market outlook

Though bullish on private debt, Matsuo said JST is wary of the potential for regulatory upheaval in private markets.

“Private debt GPs and funds, they’re not banks and retail money… so regulation will not cover them directly.

“But in the market, broadly syndicated loan ratio is a little low and private debt’s role and presence is becoming larger as they grow. However, there might be new regulations that will be placed on them – I don’t know what kind of regulation, [nor] when [it might be imposed]… but there is a possibility that they’ll be subjected to regulation. With that in mind, we will move forward.”

Downside protection will play a significant role in JST’s portfolio construction, particularly within credit, Matsuo added. “Compared with private equity and venture, the upside is limited. To what extent we can secure [the] downside… is the nature of this investment. So credit itself, CMBS [commercial mortgage-backed securities], real estate, commercial real estate-related debt… those are [at the] centre of the topic right now.

“The manager selection [and how those managers are] making the investments – we look at those aspects to ensure downside protection so that the credit risk will not come out to the surface.”

That said, JST is enthusiastic about the environment into which it will be investing.

“In our discussions with GPs, we say that this opportunity is unprecedented,” Matsuo said. “Many people say that when we look at the current environment – I think that is true… ‘cautiously positive’ is the [term] that I keep in mind.”