Share A- A+ 100%

Mubadala Capital, the asset management arm of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, last month rolled out a new investment unit to position itself for the continued growth of private markets.

Mubadala Capital’s Solutions platform is made up of three strategies: alternative evergreen solutions, separately managed accounts and emerging managers-focused Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, according to a statement. All are intended to expand the investor’s private markets offerings to attract and deploy third-party capital.

MCS will build on Mubadala Capital’s existing business lines, which have $20 billion of assets under management across private equity and venture capital, as well as a special opportunities strategy in Brazil.

Mubadala Capital is seeding the evergreen strategy of Solutions with $2.7 billion from its balance sheet. Apollo Global Management will contribute an undisclosed sum to the “highly diversified evergreen investment product” focused on private markets opportunities. The strategy will make investments in funds and direct opportunities, across asset classes, vintages and geographies.

“We want to open up access to private markets and create a structure that allows us effectively to sell that access to people with offerings that have lower fees and better liquidity,” Maxime Franzetti, co-head of Mubadala Capital Alternative Solutions, tells Private Equity International.

For family offices or high-net-worth individuals who want exposure to private equity, building a portfolio of private equity funds takes time, Franzetti says. “There’s a big J curve… there are capital calls and complexities. The initial thinking was to create a structure where investors will have full alignment with us and they have the access of a [sovereign wealth fund] in a low-fee, high-liquidity product and structure.”

The evergreen product, which has a four-year lock-up, is available via a distributing share class and an accumulating share class for investors, according to MCS co-head Fatima Al Noaimi. “In terms of the liquidity profile, I think the one thing to keep in mind is [that] you’re investing into an illiquid asset class… For investors who want returns, we’ve allowed for that, but then we’ve also accommodated for investors who want to just compound their returns.

“After [the four-year lockup], it gets pretty liquid depending on which share class you’re in,” she adds. “If you combine those two features together, first, you have a bit of discretion over the liquidity of your portfolio. Second, it’s also more liquid than your typical 10-year fund.”

While Franzetti can not be drawn on fundraising, he notes that Apollo’s involvement is purely as an LP and that all investment decisions would be made by Mubadala Capital’s investment team. Though it is rare for a sovereign wealth fund to take third-party capital, the Apollo partnership is similar to Mubadala’s tie-ups with managers like Ardian and BlackRock, both of which have anchored some of its investment products over the years, he says.

Scalability is a key goal of the evergreen strategy, says Al Noaimi. “If you look at the underlying investments that we aim for, we have an extremely strong network of GP relationships. We see almost everyone in the market. Similarly on the co-investment side, we get to see all of the dealflow at both the Mubadala Capital level and our GP network. We almost have too many deals to go through, which is a good problem to have.”

Providing tailored solutions

The second strategy under MCS is focused on separately managed accounts. These are mandates that can be as bespoke as necessary in terms of specific investment goals, risk appetite and time horizon.

In general, the minimum investment required to set up a separate account with MCS is about $100 million. “If you end up having an SMA that is small and half your returns get eaten by the infrastructure cost, that doesn’t make sense,” Franzetti says. “[We would start at] $100 million, as $50 million or less might not be cost efficient for LPs.”

SMAs can be highly customisable, he adds. “We can go in any direction with the caveat that we can’t do everything. There are certain areas where we are not the best. For instance, if an investor wants to invest in Japan or Southeast Asia, we don’t have a huge track record of investing in these jurisdictions. So, we’d be the first one to put our hands up and say there are better people out there. Otherwise, if we think we can deliver, it can be as customised as someone wants it to be.”

He adds that the SMA strategy is about “finding solutions” for investors. “We’re sitting in this great place where everybody comes to raise money. We have this huge library of funds and co-investments. We have access. So, that’s really how we frame the conversation.”

Building Abu Dhabi’s manager landscape

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, the third pillar of MCS, aims to support the ecosystem of the Abu Dhabi Global Market – a financial centre and free zone in the UAE – and to attract high quality managers to set up there.

ADCP, a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global with $1.7 billion of assets under management, is expected to acquire GP stakes and LP portfolios.

“This means working very closely with other stakeholders in the space including the regulatory authorities,” Al Noaimi says. “We work hand in hand to make sure that businesses that come to set up here do it in a very smooth and seamless way and are connected to the right people.” Infrastructure manager AP Moller Capital is a recent example, she says.

Al Noaimi and Franzetti decline to comment on the number of managers ADCP expects to back. They note, however, that there’s increasing appetite from managers globally to enter or expand in the region.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of very high-quality, top-quartile, blue-chip GPs as well as emerging managers that want to set up here,” Al Noaimi says. “The region makes perfect sense because you’re at the intersection of Africa and Asia.”

When asked about near-term priorities for MCS, the co-heads note they are on the look-out for top talent, and focused on consistent performance.

“We’re in the business of raising and managing investors’ capital and so we’re being benchmarked every day against every other institution out there,” says Franzetti. “For us it really comes down to performing, and providing good returns and being a good partner to our investors. We need to continue to deliver and do our job. If there’s anything that would keep us up at night, it would be performance.”

Al Noaimi adds: “If you think of what investors look for, at the end of their day it’s not different whether it’s a family office here or a family office in the UK or in Asia – they want great returns. They want a partnership-orientated manager that can cater to their portfolio needs. They want transparency, they want good communication, they want consistency in returns. We tick all these boxes.”