Hunter Point Capital seeks firms poised for next phase of global expansion

GP stakes firm Hunter Point Capital is looking for managers that are at an inflection point for growth.

Distilling down what it seeks from the GPs it is looking to back, chief executive Avi Kalichstein told Private Equity International the firm is looking for those that are “established, with a definable edge in the work that they do, and solid, but with a tremendous amount of opportunity”.

Hunter Point Capital was co-founded in 2020 by Kalichstein, a former managing principal with asset manager builder and investor Easterly Partners Group and managing director at JC Flowers & Co, and executive chairman Bennett Goodman, former co-founder of credit outfit GSO Capital Partners, now Blackstone Credit. The firm currently has more than 40 employees, and several additional employees are expected to join in the near term, according to a statement from HPC following the interview with Kalichstein.

HPC has raised $2.66 billion for its debut offering, Hunter Point Capital Fund I, affiliate title Buyouts reported. The amount secured, disclosed in Form D documents, indicates Fund I may have exceeded its target. Two years ago, Bloomberg reported the New York firm was seeking $2.5 billion.

The vehicle is still out in the market, according to PEI data. A spokesperson for HPC declined to comment on the fundraise.

The firm invests in alternative asset managers, including those operating within private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. It has made seven investments to date, including recent stake acquisitions in consumer giant L Catterton; Coller Capital, one of the last remaining independent secondaries firms of size; and London-headquartered pan-European manager Inflexion Private Equity.

L Catterton is “a business-building opportunity”, Kalichstein said, with the consumer-focused firm recently launching an impact platform, a yuan-denominated strategy and a private credit platform. Kalichstein added the firm has “an engine for producing great results”.

Coller is also seeking to build out its platform, having launched Coller Capital Secondaries RMB I Fund with a target of 1.5 billion yuan ($207 million; €191 million). The firm is “is on a growth trajectory. They were a pioneer, obviously, in secondaries originally, but most recently they have been a pioneer in credit secondaries”.

Some of the key drivers Kalichstein lists are less than scientific. When it comes across a manager it is keen to invest in, “I can’t say it’s exactly a feeling, but there’s a buzz and excitement about some of these firms.”

The firm did not give details on the size of the tickets it will look to deploy or the number of investments it will look to make, either from its debut fund or over the next 18 months. It also did not clarify what ownership range by percentage it looks to take in the managers it backs, or whether it could make majority investments.

Permanent investment not for everyone

HPC also launched a GP financing solutions platform offering NAV-based loans and preferred financing solutions in March with the hire of former 17Capital managing directors Richard Golaszewski and Stephen Swentzel.

At the time of launch, Kalichstein said in a statement the platform will enhance the firm’s ability to provide a wider range of capital solutions to GPs.

The long-term adoption curve for NAV-based lending is “up and to the right”, Swentzel said in a statement shared with PEI.

“Successful private managers are increasingly comfortable introducing capital structure at their firms and their funds, increasing the use and efficiency of capital. I see this as a natural evolution, part of the ongoing move towards more active portfolio management for the benefit of investors,” Swentzel added.

No border constraints

The majority of investments HPC has made to date are with North America-headquartered managers. The firm also has an international outlook focusing on Europe- and Asia-based managers.

“A business that’s in one geography that has lily pads to get to another one – that could be very exciting,” Kalichstein said, adding that the firm is less interested in country-focused managers that don’t have the opportunity to expand.

HPC has a presence in New York, London and Dubai, and anticipates it will open an office in Hong Kong in 2023. Rex Chung, managing director and head of capital formation in Asia, will spearhead the office’s opening.

Chung joined HPC in 2020, according to his LinkedIn. He was previously head of Asia for energy investor EIG Partners and spent eight years with KKR, where he was head of the client and partner group for Asia.

“We’re interested in great managers who have interesting businesses that they’re aiming to grow and develop, and I think Asia is an incredibly important part of the world,” Kalichstein said. “If we could find the right opportunity and the right connections and the right people, there’s no reason why we wouldn’t make an investment in Asia.”

Kalichstein is particularly bullish on Europe: by his estimates, there are fewer private equity funds operating in Europe, and fundraising in the region is also a fraction of that seen by the asset class’s peers.

“Europe in general is a few years behind the United States in terms of its development of the GP stakes market… but Europe is a big economy overall and has lower debt to GDP and lower inflation at the moment.

“You put all of that together and it strikes us that there’s a tremendous opportunity in Europe to help create more leading firms than you currently see on the landscape,” Kalichstein added.