Interest rate hikes are on LPs’ minds

Liquidity is front of mind for LPs at a time when high interest rates, inflation and recession have become the main risks facing private markets portfolios.

Click the top right of the presentation to view full screen

Rising interest rates, recession and inflation have had a chilling effect on private markets and are set to remain the main challenges facing alternative investments in the year ahead.

According to Private Equity International’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study, LPs expect these three macro-economic themes to continue having the biggest impact on their private markets portfolios over the next 12 months.

Two-thirds (66 percent) of survey respondents view interest hikes as one of the top three factors taking the greatest toll on portfolios, followed by recession in core markets (59 percent) and high inflation (53 percent). These have been persistent headwinds for investors and also ranked as the three main impacts LPs were concerned about in the 2023 study.

These challenges have had a direct bearing on the liquidity of private markets portfolios and have prompted LPs to intensify their analysis of what higher rates and potential recessions will mean for portfolio liquidity and future distributions.

“LPs are focusing on understanding where the pressure points are for companies in their underlying portfolios, and what kind of liquidity they can expect to receive back,” says Jim Strang, the chairman of HgCapital Trust and previously EMEA chairman at Hamilton Lane. “For many investors, asset exposure may be greater than initially targeted. They will be drilling into refinancing risk across their buyout portfolios and what exposure there is to unprofitable early-stage companies.”

Despite the pressure on distributions, however, Strang doesn’t expect to see an exodus from private markets, with LPs adopting a patient approach through current market dislocation. “Unlike in the global financial crisis, LPs are being thoughtful about their timings around using the secondary market to create liquidity, not wanting to dispose of high-quality assets in an aggressive way.”

Long-term optimism

Indeed, the survey found that most LPs remain broadly positive about private markets investing versus public markets investing, with positive sentiment strengthening the longer the investment horizon.

Over the short run, some 46 percent of respondents are either ‘very positive’ or ‘positive’ about private markets versus public markets, with 34 percent ‘neutral’, and around one-fifth ‘negative’ or ‘very negative’. Over the medium run, the proportion of respondents that have a ‘positive’ or ‘very positive’ outlook rises to almost two-thirds, while around one in 10 LPs are either ‘negative’ or ‘very negative’. Expectations improve again over the long run, with three-quarters of LPs ‘very positive’ or ‘positive’, and just 3 percent ‘negative’ or ‘very negative’.

“The return premium private markets tend to generate over public markets tends to increase in times of volatility such as we are seeing now. I don’t see any reason why this time will be any different,” Strang says.

Pushing for change

Sentiment on private markets may be steady, but as the cost of capital has increased in line with higher interest rates, LPs are reassessing manager incentives. The standard carry hurdle rate of 8 percent, for example, has come under scrutiny given the expectation that private markets should be generating a premium to risk-free assets such as sovereign bonds.

“LPs are focusing on understanding where the pressure points are for companies in their underlying portfolios” Jim Strang

HgCapital Trust

The survey findings indicate that a sizeable minority of LPs feel hurdle rates should move in line with interest rates to ensure that carry incentives continue to drive alpha. Some 34 percent of respondents have pushed for a higher hurdle rate in the higher interest rate environment, and when asked if they had been granted a higher hurdle rate, half of those LPs say they have.

But while hurdle rates have been put under the spotlight as interest rates have climbed, most LPs still seem to be comfortable with the status quo, with two-thirds of respondents (66 percent) opting not to push for higher hurdles.

It was not that long ago that discussion centred around whether hurdle rates should be lowered or scrapped altogether as rates had been so low for so long. It is also worth noting that current hurdle rate thresholds became established as standard market practice through the high interest rate environment of the 1980s and 1990s, and may still be deemed appropriate by most investors.

“I don’t see resetting the hurdle rate as a priority for investors or managers,” Strang says. “I think LPs are more concerned about other topics, such as levels of transparency and disclosure and appropriate use of portfolio-level leverage.”