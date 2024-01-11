Share A- A+ 100%

GREE Ventures, a Japanese fund of funds and start-up investor owned by mobile gaming company GREE, is looking to expand international access to domestic VC managers.

The Tokyo-headquartered firm, which also has staff in San Francisco, is in discussions about re-opening its latest Japanese fund of funds vintage to overseas investors, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. The 2022-vintage JP Fund I has 12 billion yen ($82.8 million; €75.8 million) of committed capital from GREE’s balance sheet, the sources noted.

The move will test international appetites for GREE’s Japanese VC fund of funds strategy before the firm launches Fund II later this year, the sources noted. JP Fund II is expected to garner 15 billion yen, of which 3 billion yen would come from overseas investors.

GREE Ventures declined to comment on fundraising.

JP Fund I represents one of GREE’s four fund strategies. The firm also manages two Japanese start-up vehicles, three US-focused start-up vehicles and one US-focused VC fund of funds. The latter, GREE LP Fund US I, closed on $52.3 million in November with capital from GREE’s balance sheet, as well as Japanese corporates and family offices. Its latest US start-up fund, GFR Fund III, closed on $53.5 million in October, according to Private Equity International data.

GREE Ventures has 48 GP relationships in its JP and US fund of funds portfolio, per a document seen by PEI. According to GREE’s website, the JP portfolio includes the likes of global VC firm Headline, Tokyo’s B Dash Ventures and domestic growth firm Minerva Growth Partners. Its US portfolio includes BGV, Tribe Capital and Future Ventures.

Though nascent, Japanese VC is in the ascendancy. Investment in Japanese start-ups has grown 10x in the last 10 years, representing 30 percent CAGR since 2013, according to an H1 2023 report from Globis Capital Partners and information provider Initial. As of H1 2023, the company was host to eight unicorns.

Japan-headquartered VC funds raised $2.77 billion in 2023, according to PEI data. This compares with $1.22 billion the prior year, a record $3.31 billion in 2021 and $2.58 billion in 2020.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange saw 120 IPOs last year, the second-highest annual tally recorded between 2017 and 2023, according to the TSE website. The Japanese government also enacted a tax incentive for corporations to acquire start-ups, further boosting the exit options available to domestic VC managers.