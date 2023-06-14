Jeremy Hand: PE will continue to outperform other forms of ownership

The former chair of Horizon Capital and Lyceum Capital managing partner shares his thoughts with Private Equity International on more than three decades in the industry.

When it comes to UK lower and mid-market investing, it’s hard to ignore Jeremy Hand. The former Duke Street partner, Lyceum Capital managing partner and chair of successor firm Horizon Capital decided to retire this year after more than three decades in the industry.

Private Equity International caught up with Hand to discuss private equity’s public image, the appeal of working for a lower mid-market private equity firm and what he plans to spend his time on post-retirement.

You’re a big believer in the lower mid-market. Why is that?

One of the reasons I’ve always enjoyed the mid-market, and lower mid-market in particular, is because it offers a broader and more hands-on exposure to businesses. With bigger deals it’s a more sterile, transactional world – more about leverage and strategy. You get that of course with smaller deals, but truffling out opportunities direct and executing outside of a process, and then helping build and grow businesses alongside a team you’ve helped build, has always felt more rewarding personally. A bigger company is more of an oil tanker and things become less personal.

After three decades in private equity, do you think it’s still a superior form of ownership?

You’ve got a committed pool of capital that is able to move very quickly and efficiently if it needs to – that’s the reason over the long term why private equity firms have been able to outpace or outdo trade buyers who struggle with clunky processes and more complex political agendas.

We do deeper due diligence than most investors in quoted stocks are able to do, so we understand better what we’re buying. We can leverage efficiently and get more effective higher returns in a managed way, because there are constraints on public companies in terms of how much they can borrow. And there’s a better alignment of interests between managers and shareholders which is, I think, different from public companies, where the market sets clearer constraints.

Everyone says private equity is short term, but actually, the average hold period by a typical quoted share investor is very short term. We’ve got more like five-year horizons, so we’re able to plan for the long term and invest in a much more thoughtful way than you can with simple half-yearly profit or revenue reporting targets.

I think we continue to outperform other forms of ownership because of those reasons. The Walker guidelines [for disclosure and transparency in private equity] indicate a little over half of the alpha comes from incremental leverage, but that is much, much lower for the mid and lower-mid market. I’m as bullish as ever for the long-term prospects for the industry. Who’d want to be CEO of a small, listed company nowadays? It’s tough to access capital. It’s cyclical. You’ve got a whole lot of regulation. You’ve got shareholders that are constantly selling and buying. You can’t borrow very much, you can’t earn very much, and if you put a foot wrong or try investing for the long term, you probably get penalised for it. That’s not great.

Over your three-decade career in private equity, have you seen private equity’s public image improve much?

There’s certainly more knowledge out there, but if you talk to a taxi driver, the chances are they scratch their heads. And most others still think about it on a superficial level – Richard Gere didn’t really do us any favours in Pretty Woman.

When I look back on my time as chair of the BVCA [British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association], there was more ignorance about what we did among people with very influential positions in politics. That made it easy for the unions to latch onto a few slogans which stuck. It’s very easy to put a case that says: you take public companies private, it’s all very shadowy, we don’t really know who you are, you load them up with debt, you asset strip and you float whatever’s left over on the stock market. It’s easy for politicians to see the negatives.

But it’s harder to present the positive aspects of what we do in terms of long-term job creation and growth, in terms of balance of trade, in terms of tax, the whole tax take for the economy from what we do. I think we’ve made good progress and good progress with some politicians as well, but there’s a lot more that needs to be done.

Why have you decided to retire at this point?

I’m 61, I’ve been in the industry for a very long time. I’ve really enjoyed my time. But the guys at Horizon and myself had an understanding five years ago when we set the firm up that I would take a less proactive role in terms of deal doing and involvement in managing the firm, and that we’d work together over a five-year period so that I’d be able to do what I’m going to do now, which is to invest on a private basis in a few ventures that I probably wouldn’t be able to invest in if I was at Horizon alongside a bit of not-for-profit work. And I have a bit more spare time, I’ll go on holiday a little bit more, play a bit more golf.

What advice would you give to a young person looking for a career in private equity who was considering an opportunity with a large, listed asset manager or a lower mid-market firm?

It’s much more personal [in the smaller end of the market]. The tyranny of a tight process is less of a pressure, and the opportunity to really get under the bonnet and understand something that you’re buying is greater. The chance to build relationships and then to influence outcomes through people that you know and experiences that you’ve had is also greater.

If you want the sex appeal of working with a bigger fund, probably earning more – certainly in the earlier stages of your career – and being part of a bigger machine, if that appeals, then that’s great. If you want to be more hands on, work on many more deals that actually complete, it might not suit so well. I’ve worked on a lot of deals over my career and I think most people in the mid-market or the lower mid-market work on a lot more deals that transact than those involved as part of a bigger team for bigger funds. That’s fun.

What do you make of the higher cost of borrowing today and how will it affect performance of private equity funds?

We’ve been living with exceptionally low interest rates for the last 10 years or so, which has had a huge effect on the market in terms of the cost of borrowing. Interest rates are much higher, so the total cost of borrowing is definitely higher and that is creating a squeeze on cashflow for deals that have been done in the past few years. But – as with the global financial crisis, deals will trade through. And as for new deals, people will just factor it into the cashflows and adjust prices accordingly. Certainly in the segment of the market that I’ve always worked in, it’s never really been about leverage. It’s about the value creation piece – you put an appropriate level of leverage in, but not too much.

Is there anything that you know now, after three decades in the industry, that you wish you knew at the outset of your career?

Buy a good business, don’t just chase value, don’t avoid risk, but try and understand it. If you’re going to get a deal done, you’ve really got to go for it. Don’t be halfhearted about it. Sell quickly, buy slowly, do lots of planning. Back the right management teams, focus on key things, not everything. Move fast when things go wrong and don’t get hypnotised by unrealistic valuations.

Be honest, because if you hold an asset and it’s not appropriately valued, it distorts decision making on what needs to be done. Get help and network. Love the detail when it matters. Don’t be frightened of being awkward and restless.

Always arrive early because it means you’re in control and have time to think and plan. Look calm, never lose your temper, and don’t fight a battle you can’t win.

– Author’s note: True to form, Hand did arrive 10 minutes early for our interview.