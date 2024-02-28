Keensight opens Singapore office amid APAC portfolio expansion

The outpost will be the European growth and buyout firm’s fourth globally after Paris, London and Boston.

Tech and healthcare investor Keensight Capital has opened an office in Singapore – its first in Asia and fourth globally – as it seeks growth opportunities for its portfolio companies.

The new office will serve as “a strategic extension of the firm, enabling closer collaboration with local stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, industry experts, investors, sovereign wealth funds and family offices”, according to a statement seen by Private Equity International.

The European growth and buyout firm already has offices in Paris, London and Boston. It held the final close on €2.8 billion for Keensight VI in September 2023, nearly triple the size of its 2019-vintage, €1 billion predecessor.

The launch of Keensight’s outpost in Asia-Pacific comes less than a year after it opened its Boston office in June.

“What we are trying to do is to better support our portfolio companies – with more build-ups, increased recruitments and enhanced business development,” Jean-Michel Beghin, managing partner at Keensight, told PEI. “That’s why we are developing internationally, in addition to Europe, to help our portfolio companies fully capitalise on global opportunities.”

Senior Keensight staff will oversee the firm’s Singapore’s office, PEI understands. Along with hiring over the next few months, they will work alongside Keensight’s operating partners in the region in driving the expansion of its portfolio companies. “Leveraging local resources, the team will focus on enriching market analysis, refining go-to-market strategies, optimising supply chain procurement, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and pursuing other strategic initiatives,” according to the statement.

Beghin noted that the firm has a number of portfolio companies with an existing presence, either organic or via acquisition, in Asia. Examples include commercial offices, manufacturing sites and development teams across both the firm’s technology and healthcare companies.

Keensight mainly invests in healthcare and tech companies in Europe that are highly cashflow positive, generate revenues ranging from €10 million-€400 million, and grow at a rate of at least 10 percent annually.

“Our overall goal is to find highly resilient companies, to create highly resilient portfolios [and] to be able to reproduce the same type of performance year after year and fund after fund. That space has not been impacted as much as what we’ve seen or read in the media over the last few years,” said Beghin.

“Valuations have not gone down drastically in our segment for many reasons. At the beginning of every crisis – and we’ve seen that over and over again over the past 20 years – there is always a flight to quality. This helps to maintain valuations in our segment at the same kind of prices as the past. In fact, there was no rally at the end of 2021 in our space.”

Beghin added that valuations in Keensight’s focus industries have been stable over the years, and as a result there is no gap between buyers and sellers. “Therefore, there is no reason to postpone a specific transaction on pricing. If you’re a seller and you plan to sell this year, you’re going to sell it,” he added.

“We deployed and we sold at the same pace as usual and got very nice returns on our investments. In the past year specifically, we sold companies that brought us 5.2x our money on average, with the lowest deal at 2.8x and the highest at 10x. Over our 20-plus-year history, we have realised 3.4x our money on average.”

Keensight made a 5.2x return on its investment in Vision-Box, a Lisbon-based company that offers air travel, border control and ID management applications software solutions, despite challenges in the airport industry stemming from the covid-19 pandemic. The firm exited its investment in Vision-Box to tech company Amadeus for an enterprise value of approximately €320 million at the end of January.