Key trends in private equity value creation

The pandemic shone a light on just how crucial hands-on portfolio management can be, not only to the survival of businesses in fraught circumstances, but also to their ability to thrive through adversity. The macroeconomic and geopolitical events that have occurred since – from the war in Ukraine to rising interest rates and an inflationary environment – have further underscored how important effective value-creation strategies are to managers, their portfolio companies and their investors.

What impact is this growing onus on operational expertise having on private equity firms’ operating teams and their approach to value creation? Here, we look at three ways the operating function is evolving.

1 An experienced pair of hands

While the last 24 months have presented a unique mix of challenges, seasoned operating professionals will likely have witnessed some of its core components, such as labour shortages and wage pressure, before. Others will have navigated portfolios through market-changing events, whether that be the dot-com crash or covid. Operating partners and advisers who can apply the learnings gleaned from such experiences to the current context to drive growth are increasingly in demand. This demand is adding heat to an already competitive hiring landscape, as GPs of all sizes look to build out their operating bench.

“Demand for value-creation professionals has increased sharply,” says Rupert Bell, director of DACH at executive search firm Private Equity Recruitment. “This used to be a resource that only large-cap funds could afford, but it is becoming more and more essential at all size levels in light of the transformation workstreams needed to generate returns.”

Deep expertise in particular sectors or functions, such as pricing and M&A, are also high on the list of operational skills private equity firms are seeking, Bell tells Private Equity International.

2New skills, new approaches

Although experience is highly prized, it is certainly not the only quality that makes for an effective operating partner. The environment in which businesses are operating is changing fast, and operating teams must be adept at helping portfolio companies evolve with it.

As PwC value-creation partner Sarah O’Connell says: “Digitalisation, decarbonisation, deglobalisation – these major themes are forcing private equity firms to intervene to ensure businesses stay relevant in a rapidly changing landscape. That is a key driver of value creation as well.”

Generative artificial intelligence is perhaps the most recent example of fast-paced disruption. In late 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT captured the public’s attention, reportedly clocking up 100 million users within just two months. Its rapid uptake prompted businesses – and PE sponsors – to reflect on what the technology could mean for their industries and to more closely consider how it could be applied to improve processes, products and services.

Indeed, almost two-thirds of private markets firms surveyed for PEI’s Private Fund Leaders Survey 2023 either agree or strongly agree that AI will be the most significant technology shaping companies and sectors over the next decade. Keeping up to date with such advances is expected to become increasingly vital in the successful formation and execution of growth strategies.

Meanwhile, the ability to apply more traditional value-creation levers in innovative ways will also be key. Pricing strategy, for example, has come to the fore as businesses seek to address rising inflation.

“We have been in a benign inflationary environment for so long that few people have experienced the pressures we are now facing,” Tracy Bownes, a partner at private equity investment firm LDC, tells PEI. “Having good analytics within the organisation to understand how cost pressures can be mitigated through either good supply chain management or optimal pricing execution is critically important.”

The capacity to harness new tools, like data analytics, to create value in such areas, while also engaging portfolio company management and the wider workforce in these transformational initiatives, could be a key differentiator for private equity firms moving forward.

3 Access to expertise

Given the scope and complexity of the headwinds facing businesses, and the broad range of value-creation pathways they could potentially follow, it certainly seems as though today’s operating partners have their work cut out. Fortunately, few firms expect their in-house teams to go it alone. Many GPs have carefully curated a network of operating advisers, providers and consultants they can tap into in order to access specialist functional or industry expertise.

“There are certain areas where we are starting to see the bigger private equity firms build in-house capabilities – such as ESG, talent acquisition, digital and technology, sometimes procurement – but the most common approach is an adviser ecosystem where individuals can be pulled in as and when needed,” says Sherwin Godinho, a partner at consulting firm AlixPartners.

These networks are particularly valuable to newer managers or those at the smaller end of the spectrum. “First-time funds and smaller emerging managers will often bring in external advisers that work directly with management,” explains Godinho. “The key thing for the manager is to have that ecosystem of expertise they can call on.”