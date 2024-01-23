Kirkland, Simpson Thacher and Fried Frank top PEI’s fund formation table

Kirkland & Ellis led on aggregate value and volume in our latest ranking of the most active law firms in private equity.

Kirkland & Ellis remains the law firm in the number one position by both value of funds raised and total fund count in Private Equity International’s latest Fund Formation League Table.

The Chicago-founded firm advised on 131 private equity funds that raised $206 billion between them, giving it a market share by total value of funds closed of roughly one third.

During the qualifying period – 1 October 2022 to 30 September 2023 – Kirkland advised on several mega-funds including the $24.3 billion Thoma Bravo Fund XV, the $17.3 billion Warburg Pincus Global Growth 14 (XIV) and the $3.9 billion debut fund Patient Square Equity Partners.

“Private equity continues to be an area where you can be extremely creative, and we see our clients continuously find untapped opportunities,” says Daniel Lavon-Krein, a partner in the investment funds group at Kirkland & Ellis. “In the coming year we anticipate private equity firms will show increased interest in and activity into launching retail access funds. Retail investors continue to turn to PE for diversification and exceptional performance in comparison to the public markets.”

Lavon-Krein adds that the firm expects infrastructure and energy, particularly decarbonisation efforts, to continue to be active areas of fundraising, as well as GP stakes funds and all matters that relate to strategic firm and generational initiatives.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson ranked second and third by aggregate value of funds raised, with $95 billion and almost $60 billion, respectively.

The former advised on the formation of CVC Capital Partners IX, the largest buyout fund in history at €26 billion; Blackstone Strategic Partners IX’s record $22.2 billion haul for what was the biggest secondaries fund at the time; and the $14.8 billion Carlyle Partners VIII.

Fried Frank, meanwhile, advised on funds including the €16.7 billion Permira VIII, the $12.9 billion Dyal Capital Partners V and the €6.4 billion Bain Capital Europe Fund VI.

Other repeat players in the top 10 list by aggregate value of funds advised include Debevoise & Plimpton, Proskauer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Goodwin.

By total count of funds closed over the qualifying period, Ropes & Gray and Proskauer ranked second and third, with 42 and 41 funds advised, respectively. Winston & Strawn, Goodwin, Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher, Cooley, Gunderson Dettmer and Clifford Chance also rounded up the top 10 list.

The 10 most active law firms advised on at least 420 private equity funds over the qualifying period – 28 percent more than last year. By total value of funds closed, private equity funds advised on by the top 10 firms in the ranking gathered approximately $629 billion between them, nearly $130 billion more than last year’s most active firms. The jump in aggregate value was mainly driven by mega-funds including those raised by CVC Capital Partners, Thoma Bravo, Warburg Pincus, Apollo Global Management and Carlyle Group.

The Private Equity International Fund Formation League Table covers blind pool private equity funds and continuation funds that had a final close date between 1 October 2022 and 30 September 2023 that have been tracked by PEI data. Feeder funds, co-investment vehicles, SMAs and open-end funds are not included in the league table. Only lead counsels for the funds were included in the ranking for aggregate value.

Asked about the outlook of capital raising in 2024, Michael Wolitzer, head of Simpson Thacher’s investment funds practice, says: “Private equity continues to hold its own among the various alternative asset classes on a total dollar basis. However, with much fewer funds overall getting raised, the past year reflects a continuing trend towards consolidation in the industry.”

Kenneth Rosh, partner and head of Fried Frank’s Private Equity Funds Group, notes that the firm has seen a pickup of fundraising activity over the past few months, with major sponsors targeting all types of mandates, including credit, buyout, infrastructure and real estate funds.

“There is cautious optimism that 2024 will be a relatively strong fundraising environment, even though it is expected that funds will continue to take longer to get to final closing than they have in the past.”