The South Korea-based private equity firm held a first close on its fifth fund in the RoseGold series.

Fund Name: IMM RoseGold V

Amount raised: 700 billion won ($510 million; €506.7 million)

Stage of fundraising: First close

Target size: 2.6 trillion won

Predecessor fund: IMM RoseGold IV ($1.8 billion)

IMM Private Equity has held a first close for its IMM RoseGold V fund on 700 billion won. Capital raised for the fund will be invested with a buyout strategy in South Korea, focusing on consumer goods, TMT, financial services, industrials and healthcare sectors.

The fund is targeting 2.6 trillion won, with an expected final close date of 4Q 2023.