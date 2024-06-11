To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
The consumer giant is seeking $800m for a new regional flagship that will invest alongside country-focused sidecars targeting Japan and India respectively, PEI understands.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination