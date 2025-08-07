LGT Capital Partners targets $1.2bn for latest APAC fund of funds
Its predecessor – the 2021-vintage Crown Asia-Pacific Private Equity V – raised $1.65bn against a $1bn target.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Its predecessor – the 2021-vintage Crown Asia-Pacific Private Equity V – raised $1.65bn against a $1bn target.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination