Local LPs beckon private equity firms to Middle East

GPs are flocking to the region – with a lot of encouragement from Gulf LPs – in order to build teams on the ground.

Mubadala Capital’s Solutions unit aims to bring more managers to the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) – a financial centre and free zone in the UAE – via its platform Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (ADCP).

Launched in September, ADCP is a joint venture between Mubadala Capital – the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company – and investment company Alpha Wave Global, with $1.7 billion of assets under management.

The strategy centres on supporting the ecosystem of the ADGM and attracting high-quality names, according to Fatima Al Noaimi, co-head of Mubadala Capital Solutions.

“This may be in the form of a GP stake or an LP commitment,” she tells Private Equity International. “The main point is to try to support the ecosystem and support managers who are looking to set up here. This means working very closely with other stakeholders in the space, including the regulatory authorities. We work hand in hand to make sure that businesses [that] come set up here do it in a very smooth and seamless way and are connected to the right people.”

Perfect timing

With the challenging macro environment weighing on capital raising, it’s no surprise that more managers are entering and expanding in the MENA region. Industry participants note the “perfect timing” from a supply and demand perspective to raise capital from Middle Eastern investors.

“There has been an acceleration in GP demand for LP capital in the Middle East, which largely stems from the rest of the world being capital constrained,” says Ahsan Khan, a director who leads Middle East coverage at placement firm Asante Capital. “It’s also important to note that the LP landscape in the Middle East has grown in sophistication. Investors have been institutionalising their programmes and diversifying asset class exposure over the last decade.”

He adds that activity is clearly visible in terms of GPs opening offices in the Gulf, building teams on the ground and investing more in local businesses. Data from the Global Private Capital Association shows that private capital investment in the Middle East grew 30 percent in 2022 to $19.8 billion, from $15.2 billion the previous year.

Nature of the market

The Middle East as a block is becoming a significant contributor to global private equity inflows, although it is likely that large managers will benefit most from raising capital regionally as they can simply set up in Abu Dhabi or Dubai themselves, notes a partner at a global placement firm.

“They’re probably raising north of 10 percent of their flagship funds from the region. And that’s a large enough amount to justify a local presence and to effectively in-source the investor relations function,” the partner adds. “That’s just the nature of the market, because the commitments are large tickets.”

That said, it’s not enough to just be another buyout or growth equity shop – differentiation is key, says Khan. Investors in the region have more option value than ever before, and fund managers need to offer a clear edge to others in their space, he adds.

What’s more, a lot of sovereign wealth funds and larger family offices have fairly sophisticated primary programmes, which is visible through their sectoral focus and strategies.

“Most SWFs have their picks when it comes to the more established players, both large-cap and mid-market,” says Khan. “There remains an appetite to back first-time funds and emerging managers that are sector specialists and bring more than just deal craft. They also bring operational expertise.”

For investors in the Gulf, he adds, there is an appetite to find these hidden gems and be a strategic partner as the GP builds up over time.